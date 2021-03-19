Alderman Santiago likely headed to trial as he faces allegations of fleeing a traffic stop while drunk driving

RACINE — The City of Racine alderman arrested in February on allegations he attempted to flee from a traffic stop was in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing.

Edwin Santiago, 35, has pleaded not guilty to fleeing/eluding an officer and reckless endangerment — both felonies.

Santiago waived that right and the case was bound over for trial. He is next due in court May 14.

The case was assigned to Racine County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Boyle.

Consequences

A person convicted of felony fleeing/eluding a police officer could face a maximum sentence of three years in prison.

However, for Santiago, the consequences of a possible conviction are more severe. In Wisconsin, elected representatives who are convicted of a felony lose their right to hold office.

Santiago was elected in 2020 to represent Racine’s 4th District.

Allegations

According to the criminal complaint, Sgt. Michael Trongeau, of the Caledonia Police Department, first observed the vehicle being driven by Santiago heading south on Douglas Avenue at 1:27 a.m. on Feb. 20 near Saint Rita’s Road, just south of Four Mile Road.