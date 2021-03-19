Alderman Santiago likely headed to trial as he faces allegations of fleeing a traffic stop while drunk driving

RACINE — The City of Racine alderman arrested in February on allegations he attempted to flee from a traffic stop was in court on Thursday for a preliminary hearing.
Edwin Santiago, 35, has pleaded not guilty to fleeing/eluding an officer and reckless endangerment — both felonies.
Santiago waived that right and the case was bound over for trial. He is next due in court May 14.
The case was assigned to Racine County Circuit Court Judge Timothy Boyle.
Consequences
A person convicted of felony fleeing/eluding a police officer could face a maximum sentence of three years in prison.
However, for Santiago, the consequences of a possible conviction are more severe. In Wisconsin, elected representatives who are convicted of a felony lose their right to hold office.
Santiago was elected in 2020 to represent Racine’s 4th District.
Allegations
According to the criminal complaint, Sgt. Michael Trongeau, of the Caledonia Police Department, first observed the vehicle being driven by Santiago heading south on Douglas Avenue at 1:27 a.m. on Feb. 20 near Saint Rita’s Road, just south of Four Mile Road.
Using the in-squad moving radar, Trongeau clocked Santiago’s vehicle traveling at 53 mph in a 35 mph zone, at which point Trongeau reported that he turned his vehicle around and sped up to catch up to the car Santiago was driving.
The officer alleged Santiago changed lanes without signaling in front of another vehicle, at which point Santiago increased his speed “at an astonishing rate,” allegedly reaching 84 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Trongeau reported that he pursued Santiago’s vehicle for about a mile before Santiago applied the brakes and pulled over near Short Street in the City of Racine.
Santiago denied at the scene that he was attempting to flee. He subsequently failed a field sobriety test and was arrested. He was charged with first-offense OWI, a traffic offense, in addition to the two felonies.
