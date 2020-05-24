Airborne car crashes into trees in Rochester

ROCHESTER — A Burlington man who was believed to be impaired was reportedly involved in a single vehicle crash where the vehicle became airborne, hitting a wire on a utility pole and crashing into trees about 15 feet off the ground.
Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash in the 33800 block of Washington Ave. in the Village of Rochester on Saturday just after 8:30 p.m.
The complainant stated that a vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree at a high rate of speed and someone was possibly ejected from the vehicle, according to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff.
When deputies arrived on scene, they reportedly observed a 2004 Porsche Cayenne SUV in the trees and was severely damaged. The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was reportedly standing outside of it.
According to the release:
The operator identified as 41-year-old Albert Kusch Jr. from Burlington. Kusch allegedly displayed signs of impairment when speaking. Kush was transported to a local hospital and then transferred to Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc for his injuries.
The investigation revealed that Kush was traveling west on Washington Ave at what appeared to be a high rate of speed and left the roadway. The vehicle continued to drive in the ditch line, struck a mailbox, struck a culvert and became airborne.
While airborne, the vehicle hit a guide wire from a utility pole and continued into the trees where it came to rest approximately 628 feet from where it initially left the roadway.
The investigation also showed that the vehicle was airborne approximately 93 feet from the culvert to the point of impact, as there was damage to the trees approximately 15 feet off the ground. Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors of the crash.
Kush was arrested for felony operating while intoxicated 5th offense and was issued numerous traffic citations for the crash. The total bond is set for $5,000.
This incident is still under investigation, and there are no further updates on the operator’s condition.
Today's mugshots: May 21
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
David D Thompson
David (aka Corel Durant) D Thompson, 2800 block of Kenwood Drive, Racine, knowingly violating a harassment restraining order, felony bail jumping, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Avery L Upendo
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Avery L Upendo, 1700 block of North Main Street, Racine, substantial battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Maurice Ward
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Maurice Ward, 1800 block of Roe Avenue, Racine, possession of THC.
Ismet Ameti
Ismet Ameti, 1500 block of Buchanan Street, Racine, misdemeanor theft, possession of a controlled substance, manufacture/deliver heroin (less than or equal to 3 grams, possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a school), maintaining a drug trafficking place (possession with intent to deliver/distribute a controlled substance on or near a park), imitation of controlled substance.
Donald P Frasier
Donald P Frasier, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Esther M McPherson
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Esther M McPherson, 1000 block of Jackson Place, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Eric C Yttri
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Eric C Yttri, 1200 block of Jones Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Travis P Callow
Travis P Callow, 200 block of Third Street, Racine, armed robbery.
Jose M Colon Ortiz
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Jose M Colon Ortiz, 700 block of Browns Lake Drive, Burlington, battery (great bodily harm), disorderly conduct.
Stephen C Hutchins
Stephen C Hutchins, 2100 block of Stonegate Road, Burlington, first degree recklessly endangering safety (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), possession of a firearm while intoxicated.
Thomas J Kosinski II
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Thomas J Kosinski II, 2700 block of 6 Mile Road, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Robert C McCarter
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Robert C McCarter, 2200 block of St. Clair Street, Racine, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property.
