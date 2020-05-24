Airborne car crashes into trees in Rochester

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ROCHESTER — A Burlington man who was believed to be impaired was reportedly involved in a single vehicle crash where the vehicle became airborne, hitting a wire on a utility pole and crashing into trees about 15 feet off the ground.

Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash in the 33800 block of Washington Ave. in the Village of Rochester on Saturday just after 8:30 p.m.

The complainant stated that a vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree at a high rate of speed and someone was possibly ejected from the vehicle, according to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff.

When deputies arrived on scene, they reportedly observed a 2004 Porsche Cayenne SUV in the trees and was severely damaged. The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was reportedly standing outside of it.

According to the release:

The operator identified as 41-year-old Albert Kusch Jr. from Burlington. Kusch allegedly displayed signs of impairment when speaking. Kush was transported to a local hospital and then transferred to Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc for his injuries.