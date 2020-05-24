You are the owner of this article.
Airborne car crashes into trees in Rochester
Airborne car crashes into trees in Rochester

Crash into trees

A 2004 Porsche Cayenne SUV is pictured at rest, after the reported crash in the Village of Rochester on Saturday.

 Submitted photo

ROCHESTER — A Burlington man who was believed to be impaired was reportedly involved in a single vehicle crash where the vehicle became airborne, hitting a wire on a utility pole and crashing into trees about 15 feet off the ground.

Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a crash in the 33800 block of Washington Ave. in the Village of Rochester on Saturday just after 8:30 p.m.

The complainant stated that a vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree at a high rate of speed and someone was possibly ejected from the vehicle, according to a press release from the Racine County Sheriff.

When deputies arrived on scene, they reportedly observed a 2004 Porsche Cayenne SUV in the trees and was severely damaged. The operator and sole occupant of the vehicle was reportedly standing outside of it.

According to the release:

The operator identified as 41-year-old Albert Kusch Jr. from Burlington. Kusch allegedly displayed signs of impairment when speaking. Kush was transported to a local hospital and then transferred to Summit Hospital in Oconomowoc for his injuries.

The investigation revealed that Kush was traveling west on Washington Ave at what appeared to be a high rate of speed and left the roadway. The vehicle continued to drive in the ditch line, struck a mailbox, struck a culvert and became airborne.

While airborne, the vehicle hit a guide wire from a utility pole and continued into the trees where it came to rest approximately 628 feet from where it initially left the roadway.

The investigation also showed that the vehicle was airborne approximately 93 feet from the culvert to the point of impact, as there was damage to the trees approximately 15 feet off the ground. Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors of the crash.

Kush was arrested for felony operating while intoxicated 5th offense and was issued numerous traffic citations for the crash. The total bond is set for $5,000.

This incident is still under investigation, and there are no further updates on the operator’s condition.

