Afternoon stabbing under investigation

RACINE — The Racine Police Department is investigating an apparent stabbing Thursday afternoon that sent one person to the hospital.
The call came in at approximately 1:10 p.m. Thursday for a stabbing in the 1900 block of Washington Avenue, according to the Racine Police Department.
An update on the victim's condition was unavailable as of Thursday night and the investigation remained active.
