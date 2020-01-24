After six armed robberies in Racine, two suspects are arrested, according to police

RACINE — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to six armed robberies and a shots-fired incident in Racine, the Racine Police Department said Friday.
The suspects were not identified in Friday’s news release, but police did say that one suspect was connected to four of the robberies and the shots-fired incident. The second suspect was connected to two armed robberies of a single convenience store on the north side.
Dates were not provided of the incidents. Arrests were made “in recent weeks,” according to police.
“Through the excellent work of RAPD patrol and investigations,” Public Information Officer Sgt. Chad Melby wrote, "these two individuals were identified and arrested."
Today's mugshots: Jan. 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Damian A Delao
Damian A Delao, 3100 block of Coolidge Ave., Mount Pleasant, attempting to flee or elude an officer.
Auston C Harris
Auston C Harris, 1200 block of Reeds Court, Racine, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, possession of a firearm by a felon, first degree recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon.
Dailanique N Jones
Dailanique N Jones, 140 block of Main St., Racine, felony personal ID theft – financial gain, misdemeanor theft.
Edward C Lefler
Edward C Lefler, 240 Amanda St., Burlington, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence – fifth or sixth offense.
Adaire D Norphlet
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Adaire D Norphlet, 5100 block of Biscayne Ave., Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Joann M Thuriot
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Joann M Thuriot, 930 block of Superior St., Racine, manufacture/deliver schedule IV drugs, deliver a prescription drug.
Joseph L Boyd
Joseph L Boyd, 900 block of Grand Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor battery, obstructing an officer.
Haille R Brieske
Haille R Brieske, 2100 block of Four Mile Road, Racine, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Erwin W Hardwick
Erwin W Hardwick, 2000 block of De Koven Ave., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Theodore B Mizak
Theodore B Mizak, 2800 block of 96th St., Sturtevant, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Ryan J Roohana
Ryan J Roohana, 110 block of First St., Waterford, misdemeanor battery, domestic abuse assessments, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Mario D Tapia Martinez
Mario D Tapia Martinez, 4300 Bryd Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, misdemeanor bail jumping.