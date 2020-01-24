After six armed robberies in Racine, two suspects are arrested, according to police


RACINE — Two suspects have been arrested in connection to six armed robberies and a shots-fired incident in Racine, the Racine Police Department said Friday.

The suspects were not identified in Friday’s news release, but police did say that one suspect was connected to four of the robberies and the shots-fired incident. The second suspect was connected to two armed robberies of a single convenience store on the north side.

Dates were not provided of the incidents. Arrests were made “in recent weeks,” according to police.

“Through the excellent work of RAPD patrol and investigations,” Public Information Officer Sgt. Chad Melby wrote, "these two individuals were identified and arrested."

