After seeing Burger King workers touching food without gloves on, customer allegedly pointed gun at employee

MOUNT PLEASANT — A Milwaukee man was allegedly so enraged upon seeing Burger King workers touching food without gloves on that he demanded a refund and, even after receiving the refund, pointed a gun at a drive-thru worker.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Jan. 4, officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department were sent to the Burger King at 13348 Washington Ave. (just east of Interstate 94) for a man who pulled a gun on a worker.
Upon arrival, an officer spoke with an employee who said she was working the drive-thru when a man — later identified as Marshall Trudo IV, 28 — pulled a gun on her.
She said he ordered food and paid for it.
But when he saw another worker making food without gloves on, he said he no longer wanted the food and wanted his money back. She then gave him $12, which was 67 cents more than he paid. When she asked for the 67 cents back, he refused, pulled a gun out and pointed it at her.
People are also reading…
He then proceeded through the drive-thru and employees said they heard the gun being fired. An officer located a car with a bullet hole in its trunk, leading officers to believe Trudo shot the car.
Trudo was charged with felony counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, as well as misdemeanor counts of pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct and criminal damage to property.
He had an initial court appearance on Tuesday at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
BK killing
This incident occurred two days after a Burger King employee was killed in Milwaukee.
On Jan. 2, 16-year-old cashier Niesha Harris-Bracell was shot to death during the robbery Jan. 2. Video surveillance showed a man with a gun leaning into the drive-thru window and another Burger King employee opening fire on him.
According to a criminal complaint, the man who leaned into the drive-thru window was Antoine Edwards. His 16-year-old daughter worked at the Burger King with Harris-Bracell.
The three of them hatched a plan to steal money from the restaurant by staging a robbery. The night of Jan. 2, Edwards drove up to the drive-thru. Harris-Bracell was supposed to hand him the register but took too long. Edwards grew impatient and leaned into the window with his gun.
Another employee who wasn't in on the robbery opened fire on Edwards and hit Harris-Bracell by mistake.
Derrick Ellis, the employee who allegedly shot Harris-Bracell, was charged Jan. 6 with being a felon in possession of a firearm. He turned himself in last week.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Jan. 24, 2022
Today's mugshots: Jan. 24
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Kurt D. Draeger
Kurt D. Draeger, 2900 block of Cherry Tree Court, Racine, first degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, disorderly conduct.
Briazhane J. Elliott
Briazhane J. Elliott, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, fraud against financial institution (between $500-$10,000).
Jose J. Gonzales
Jose J. Gonzales, 4500 block of Byrd Avenue, Racine, strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), false imprisonment (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater).
Percy C. Johnson
Percy (aka William A. Barlow) C. Johnson, 2700 block of Anthony Lane, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Xavier C. Scaife
Xavier C. Scaife, 1200 block of Geneva Street, Racine, possession of THC.
Dana T. Tate
Dana T. Tate, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of THC.
Marshall Trudo IV
Marshall Trudo IV, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent, pointing a firearm at another, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property (use of a dangerous weapon).
Dontae J. Williams Jr.
Dontae J. Williams Jr., 1700 block of Park Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, firearm mandatory minimum enhancer), first degree recklessly endangering safety (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon), first degree reckless injury (firearm mandatory minimum enhancer, use of a dangerous weapon).
Clifton C. Coleman
Clifton C. Coleman, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jordan L. Collins
Jordan L. Collins, 1100 block of St. Patrick St., Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Darquis Fleming
Darquis Fleming, 1400 block of 11th Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor theft, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Brandin S. Fountaine
Brandin S. Fountaine, West Milwaukee, Wisconsin, resisting an officer.
Keona T. London
Keona T. London, 100 block of McKinley Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, resisting an officer.
Koren Arnette Martin
Koren Arnette Martin, 800 block of Ninth Street, Racine, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), resisting an officer.
Antoine Pinkney
Antoine (aka Eric Smith) Pinkney, Kankakee, Illinois, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (2nd offense), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Sharkela S. Shaw
Sharkela S. Shaw, 2200 block of Loni Lane, Racine, obstructing an officer.
Jacquelyn M. Short
Jacquelyn M. Short, Lombard, Illinois, possession of a controlled substance, possess/illegally obtained prescription.
Quirinius G. Williams
Quirinius G. Williams, 2200 block of Howe Street, Racine, obstructing an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Randy D. Blevins
Randy D. Blevins, 1400 block of 10th Avenue, Union Grove, false imprisonment (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse assessments), mistreating animals (intentional or negligent violation).