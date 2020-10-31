After previously not sharing numbers, Racine County Jail is now telling attorneys about COVID cases

The jail said that it would violate inmates’ privacy laws to release overall testing data, even though the state Department of Corrections and other jails had been sharing that information.

When asked why the jail is now sharing that information, Capt. Bradley Friend said in an email: “We are not sharing specific inmate health status per HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act). We continue to share all of our information with the health department. In addition, I am putting out information to professionals about what housing units are being placed on isolation and when they are being taken off including the date. If a professional has been to that housing unit, they know to take the appropriate precautions.

“The attorneys continue to ask very specific health information about inmates which CANNOT be given out without a medical release of information,” Friend continued. “If an inmate is symptomatic or tests positive, there is nothing preventing them from contacting their lawyers to tell them their individual health information. Maybe some public education on HIPAA is in order. People don’t seem to understand that we cannot talk about a person’s health status without their written permission.”