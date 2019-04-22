RACINE COUNTY — Deputies from the Racine County Sheriff's Office arrested 13 people over 72 hours last weekend, each of whom now face charges for driving while under the influence.
Several of those people now also face drug charges, and two of the 13 incidents occurred with children under the age of 16 in the vehicle. Deputies located the drivers in all areas of Racine County.
Those charged ranged in age from 23 to 62 years old. One of them, 28-year-old Jacob A. Lichtenberger, of Racine, allegedly had 116.7 grams of marijuana in his vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office.
In response, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued the following statement:
“I’m saddened to report that 13 impaired driving arrests were made this holiday weekend with 54% of them being repeat drunk or drugged driving offenders. This speaks volumes of our judicial system’s blatant disregard for ensuring offenders learn their lesson after their first conviction. It’s time we take a stance and send a strong message by making an example of those who repeatedly jeopardize public safety.”
A study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that Wisconsin has the fifth-highest rate in the nation for drivers who reported having driven after "drinking too much" in the last 30 days. Montana and Nebraska had the highest rate, followed by North Dakota and Iowa.
Legal changes proposed
Wisconsin's courts have long had a reputation for being soft on drunk drivers. It is the only state in the U.S. where first-time drunken driving offenses aren't categorized as a crime, with fines maxing out at $300, although other fees can raise the monetary cost and people convicted of operating while intoxicated can have their license suspended.
Some legislators, including state Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, have proposed hardening OWI punishments.
A bill Kerkman introduced earlier this year, which would make it more difficult for people arrested on suspicion to get out of jail the same night they're arrested, is being reviewed by the Assembly's Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety. The bill would also raise the fine for "a first OWI-related offense" and make re-class the offense as a misdemeanor.
YORKVILLE — Some of the people in the packed conference room last week had graying hair or none at all. Others appeared just barely old enough…
Racine County has also instituted an alternative approach to deterring drunken driving. Since early 2018, many people convicted of OWI or facing charges are sent to a "Victim Impact Panel," where they listen to stories told by victims of drunken-driving crashes, family members of those killed by drunken drivers and others who have been convicted of OWI.
“It’s important to hear the long-lasting impact they can have on a victim’s life,” Racine County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Tanck-Adams told The Journal Times in February.
Today's mugshots: April 22
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jerry L. Cunningham
Jerry L. Cunningham, 1000 block of College Ave., Racine, hit and run.
Zachary Paul Demet
Zachary Paul Demet, 3300 block of 8th Ave., Racine, false imprisonment, strangulation and suffocation, first degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Jeffrey L. Kamin
Jeffrey L. Kamin, 2200 block of 56th St., Kenosha, operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.
Jacob A. Lichtenberger
Jacob A. Lichtenberger, 6800 block of Whitewater St., Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (greater than or equal to 200 grams), possession of drug paraphernalia.
Leroy A. McAllister
Leroy A. McAllister, 1100 block of Marquette St., Racine, robbery with use of force, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Traveon M. Martin
Traveon M. Martin, 1400 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, possession of THC, possession of a controlled substance, criminal damage to property, criminal trespass, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Steven C. Minor
Steven C. Minor, 1700 block of Kremer Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Timothy H. Monroe
Timothy H. Monroe, 1000 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (greater than or equal to 200 grams), maintaining a drug trafficking place, felony bail jumping.
David J. Salazar
David J. Salazar, 200 block of Luedtke Ave., Racine, operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.
Brandon M. Stewart
Brandon M. Stewart, Sturtevant, felony personal identity theft, misdemeanor theft.
William Latarus Vinson
William Latarus Vinson, Racine, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Mark A. Anderson
Mark A. Anderson, 1000 block of Hamilton St., Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take greater than or equal to $500).
Dana D. Andrews
Dana D. Andrews, 1100 block of College Ave., Racine, fourth degree sexual assault, obstructing an officer.
Derry D. Essie Jr.
Derry D. Essie Jr., 2000 block of Washington Ave., Racine, obstructing an officer.
Mary J. Gray
Mary J. Gray, 200 N. Memorial Drive, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take greater than or equal to $500), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Melissa M. Laumann
Melissa M. Laumann, Racine, misdemeanor theft.
Shatana R. Moaton
Shatana R. Moaton, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Sang M. Pham
Sang M. Pham, 5300 block of 16th St., Racine, disorderly conduct.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Not just issues with the judicial system but also those cramming the summer beer gardens down our throats. Follow the $$$ Plenty of people profiting off keeping those suds flowing while DUI's go through the roof.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.