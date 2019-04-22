Try 3 months for $3

RACINE COUNTY — Deputies from the Racine County Sheriff's Office arrested 13 people over 72 hours last weekend, each of whom now face charges for driving while under the influence.

Several of those people now also face drug charges, and two of the 13 incidents occurred with children under the age of 16 in the vehicle. Deputies located the drivers in all areas of Racine County.

Those charged ranged in age from 23 to 62 years old. One of them, 28-year-old Jacob A. Lichtenberger, of Racine, allegedly had 116.7 grams of marijuana in his vehicle, according to the Sheriff's Office.

In response, Sheriff Christopher Schmaling issued the following statement:

“I’m saddened to report that 13 impaired driving arrests were made this holiday weekend with 54% of them being repeat drunk or drugged driving offenders. This speaks volumes of our judicial system’s blatant disregard for ensuring offenders learn their lesson after their first conviction. It’s time we take a stance and send a strong message by making an example of those who repeatedly jeopardize public safety.”

A study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found that Wisconsin has the fifth-highest rate in the nation for drivers who reported having driven after "drinking too much" in the last 30 days. Montana and Nebraska had the highest rate, followed by North Dakota and Iowa.

Legal changes proposed

Wisconsin's courts have long had a reputation for being soft on drunk drivers. It is the only state in the U.S. where first-time drunken driving offenses aren't categorized as a crime, with fines maxing out at $300, although other fees can raise the monetary cost and people convicted of operating while intoxicated can have their license suspended. 

Some legislators, including state Rep. Samantha Kerkman, R-Salem Lakes, have proposed hardening OWI punishments.

A bill Kerkman introduced earlier this year, which would make it more difficult for people arrested on suspicion to get out of jail the same night they're arrested, is being reviewed by the Assembly's Committee on Criminal Justice and Public Safety. The bill would also raise the fine for "a first OWI-related offense" and make re-class the offense as a misdemeanor.

Racine  County has also instituted an alternative approach to deterring drunken driving. Since early 2018, many people convicted of OWI or facing charges are sent to a "Victim Impact Panel," where they listen to stories told by victims of drunken-driving crashes, family members of those killed by drunken drivers and others who have been convicted of OWI. 

“It’s important to hear the long-lasting impact they can have on a victim’s life,” Racine County Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Tanck-Adams told The Journal Times in February.

