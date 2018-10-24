RACINE — Two men allegedly spent six hours Tuesday in Fine Fare Foods, 1819 Durand Ave., from which they stole one can of chili and a breakfast sandwich, according to police.
Isaiah L. Jordan, 25, of the 2300 block of Olive Street, and Adolph Villalobos, 38, of the 2700 block of 63rd Street in Kenosha, have both been charged with misdemeanor retail theft and disorderly conduct.
According to the criminal complaint:
An employee at Fine Fare Foods called police, claiming that Jordan and Villalobos had been in the store for approximately six hours.
The employee told police that, after kicking them out of Fine Fare Foods, the two men started asking other customers for money.
On his way out of the store, Villalobos placed a can of chili in his pocket, the employee told police.
Jordan was taken into custody outside of Fine Fare Foods, and Villalobos was apprehended at another nearby business, according to police.
Jordan was found to be carrying a breakfast sandwich, which was also stolen from Fine Fare Foods, police said. Another breakfast sandwich was reportedly stolen, but police did not report recovering it.
Upon their arrests, police said that both men were taken to the hospital for medical clearance.
Court records show that a pre-trial conference is scheduled for both men at 3:15 p.m. on Nov. 29 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
In July, Villalobos was charged for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked license, and that his license had been revoked as the result of alcohol consumption and refusing to comply with police. That case remains open.
In 2011, Jordan was convicted of a felony burglary, which was committed in 2010, according to court records. In March 2018, his probation was extended.
