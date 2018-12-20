WATERFORD — The liquor license for Dizzy’s Tavern has been temporarily revoked after two sworn complaints by police were filed with the village clerk in the last year, according to a press release issued by the Village of Waterford.
The liquor license for Dizzy’s Tavern, 201 S. First St., is held by Rick and Kathy Varga. They have faced criticism from village officials for allowing smoking in their establishment, over-serving customers and for failing to control their patrons, which has led to numerous fights, according to law enforcement.
On Monday, the Village Board considered suspending or revoking Dizzy’s liquor license. It decided instead that Dizzy’s “Class B” beer and “Class B” combined liquor licenses would be suspended for 30 days, starting Tuesday. The licenses would then be reinstated Jan. 17.
A Facebook post on Dizzy’s official page, published Monday evening, stated: “To all of our amazing customers!!! I regret to have to inform everyone that we will be closed down starting DECEMBER 18th for 30 days!! We wish every one of you a very very Merry Christmas and HAPPY NEW YEAR!! We will see you all in 30 days!! We love you all!!!”
Dizzy’s liquor licenses can be revoked outright if, at any time within the next six months, police are called upon to issue a citation or arrest anyone relating to actions, or inactions, carried out by Dizzy’s and/or its employees.
Dizzy’s history
Below are a few of the concerns raised by law enforcement regarding Dizzy’s since 2016, according to a packet from a June Village of Waterford board meeting:
- A Dizzy’s patron who was so intoxicated he couldn’t stand was charged with disorderly conduct in July 2016.
- A Rochester woman who had been drinking throughout the day at Dizzy’s was cited for disorderly conduct after reportedly passing out inside the bar and next to a road after trying to walk home from the bar.
- A man and a woman allegedly got into a fight at the bar, despite there being a restraining order between the two. A bartender reportedly told them to “take it outside” but didn’t try to stop any domestic violence from occurring.
- Two operating while intoxicated arrests for individuals who had been drinking at the bar.
- In March 2017, a suspicious death occurred for an individual “whose last hours involved drinking at Dizzy’s.” When police asked for surveillance footage, they reportedly received a blank USB drive, after which the owner allegedly told police, “Well then, I guess we have no footage,” while intoxicated.
- In May 2017, a Waterford police officer cited Dizzy’s for continually allowing smoking inside the bar.
- In July 2017, two men were cited for assault after fighting in the bar.
- In October 2017, an alleged brawl occurred at Dizzy’s during a Halloween celebration, for which at least one woman was charged with disorderly conduct.
- In March 2018, a woman was charged with battery for punching a man who she felt had encroached upon “her personal space.”
- In May 2018, Dizzy’s allegedly “over-served” a patron who later needed medical attention after falling off of a bar stool at a nearby tavern.
white privileged at its best BECAUSE if it was anyone els they would have been shut the BUT DOWN
