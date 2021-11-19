After being found not guilty in homicide, man gets 17 years in prison for firing gun

RACINE — Acquitted does not mean innocent.

That was the message for a local man who was found not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide by a jury in June, but who faced the allegation again at an Oct. 4 sentencing hearing for the remaining two charges on which he was convicted.

Judge Wynne Laufenberg reiterated Wisconsin Supreme Court case law “that a sentencing court may consider a charge for which the defendant was acquitted in assessing the defendant’s character and the need for incarceration and rehabilitation.”

She explained an acquittal meant the jury found insufficient evidence for a guilty verdict — not that the defendant was innocent.

During the proceedings, the judge allowed a relative of the victim to make a victim impact statement in which she repeatedly made references to the defendant’s guilt in the Sept. 2, 2018 shooting death of Lavelle Monroe, then 34 years old.

Joshua Morris, 33, was ultimately sentenced to 17 years in prison for possession of a firearm by a felon, a repeat offense, and first-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon, for firing a shot into the air.

The Racine County District Attorney’s Office had recommended 17 years in prison.

During the sentencing, Laufenberg considered not only the charge the defendant was acquitted of, but also his criminal history.

Case history

Racine Police Department officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of Mead Street after someone reported hearing shots fired shortly before 1 a.m. in September 2018.

In the alley, they discovered Monroe with multiple gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries at Ascension All Saints Hospital.

Five days later, a warrant was issued for Morris, who fled the state after the shooting and was not arrested until May 2019.

During the June trial, jurors heard testimony that three men walked into the alley and two men walked out: Morris and Alex Lease.

The RPD relied on information provided by Lease in preparing the case against the defendant, but he turned out to be a problematic witness for the state.

Lease’s story changed multiple times as the investigation continued, but police said they never considered him a suspect.

When interviewed in the hours after the homicide, Lease said when the shots were fired, he headed to his car and did not see the shooting.

However, a surveillance camera showed Lease following Monroe into the alley.

Additionally, there was no known motive for the defendant to shoot Monroe, whom he knew. Lease, however, was physically assaulted by Monroe shortly before the murder. The assault was caught on surveillance camera.

Trial

The homicide charge against Morris fell apart at trial as the defense convinced jurors the investigation by the RPD was less than thorough.

Investigator Don Nuttall, of the RPD, said Lease was never a suspect, despite his constantly changing stories and the appearance of a motive.

When questioned on the stand, Don Nuttall said he knew Lease personally and claimed Lease was “not the type” to commit murder.

Sentencing

Over the objections of the defense, the aunt of Lavelle Monroe was allowed to address the court at sentencing on Oct. 4.

Laufenberg described the aunt as a bailiff in the court whom all the judges know.

The aunt’s testimony was allowed on the grounds Monroe was a victim when Morris pointed a gun at the sky and fired.

However, that is not what Monroe’s aunt came to talk about.

She described her nephew as a “vibrant and charismatic baby boy” who was much loved by his family.

As for the defendant, Joshua Morris, she said he committed “cruel, cold and calculated murder.”

She said, “As he sits here today hoping for compassion and mercy from the Court, he deserves nothing short of contempt and never to be free to walk the streets again.”

The aunt added, “No consideration, moderation or forgiveness. No mercy.”

Sentencing

Alexander Kostal of the Office of the State Public Defender, argued for the defense, reminding the court that Morris was not being sentenced for first-degree intentional homicide.

He noted the jury had the opportunity to find Morris guilty of either first-degree intentional homicide or in the alternative, reckless homicide. Kostal explained the not-guilty verdict meant they declined to find him guilty of the murder or taking part in the murder of Monroe.

“Mr. Morris was convicted of possessing a gun and firing that gun, and that’s why we’re here today,” he added.

Kostal asked the prison time associated with the charge be stayed because had defendant already serving time related to the charges. He noted Morris had his parole revoked as a result of the case and was ordered to finish the sentence on that case. The term of imprisonment is to end later this month.

He noted the defendant already paid a penalty for his action because “he’s been serving time in prison for years now because of this case.”

However, in reviewing the defendant’s criminal history, and the fact he had used a gun in previous crimes and the case on hand, the judge sentenced the defendant to 17 more years in prison.

“Mr. Morris, you were a 30-year-old felon on supervision who decided to bring a gun to a 21-year-old’s birthday party,” she said. “On so many levels what you did was wrong, and the situation you created was so inherently dangerous.”

She later added, “Again, we take into consideration and I take into consideration, Mr. Morris, that it’s over and over and over that you arm yourself in this community. You are a danger to this community, and the court has to address that in this sentence.”

Later, Laufenberg spoke of the possibility that no one might ever be held accountable for the death of Lavelle Monroe.

“It’s a tragedy that it’s highly unlikely at this point no one will ever be found responsible for his death,” she said.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.