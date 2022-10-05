After being accused of causing multi-vehicle crash, Racine man charged with 3rd OWI

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with his third OWI after he allegedly caused a crash involving multiple cars.
Julio C. Lainez, 46, of the 500 block of Greenfield Road, was charged with a felony count of operating while intoxicated causing injury and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a third offense).
According to a criminal complaint:
On Monday, officers were sent to the intersection of S. Green Bay Road and Timber Drive for a multi-vehicle crash.
A Hyundai was located at the intersection and the driver was transported to the hospital for her injuries. A Subaru was located in the grass to the west of Applebee's.
The driver was identified as Lainez, and it was determined he disregarded a red traffic signal.
An officer spoke with Lainez and noticed his speech was slurred and his breath smelled of alcohol. His eyes were red, glossed over and droopy. The officer learned he had two prior OWI convictions and arrested him for an OWI.
Lainez was given a $4,500 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Oct. 4, 2022
Today's mugshots: Oct. 4
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Humberto Lopez-Narciso
Humberto Lopez-Narciso, 1700 block of 59th Street, Kenosha, obstructing an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked.
James J. Snyder Jr.
James J. Snyder Jr., 1600 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, stalking, violate vulnerable adult injunction, criminal trespass.
Marvelo Wilson
Marvelo Wilson, 1300 block of Maple Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent.
Nicholas W. Antepenko
Nicholas W. Antepenko, Green Bay, Wisconsin, operate motor vehicle while revoked, felony bail jumping.
Jesus Ceron
Jesus (aka Torribo Mora) Ceron, Chicago, Illinois, felony personal ID theft (avoidance), retail theft (intentionally conceal less than or equal to $500), obstructing an officer.
Kenneth S. Coss
Kenneth S. Coss, 7100 block of North Tichigan Road, Waterford, carrying a concealed weapon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
Terral L. Martin
Terral L. Martin, 800 block of Park Avenue, Racine, possession of cocaine, possession of a controlled substance, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping.