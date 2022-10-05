 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

After being accused of causing multi-vehicle crash, Racine man charged with 3rd OWI

  • 0

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with his third OWI after he allegedly caused a crash involving multiple cars.

A judge has dismissed charges against seven people in the Flint water scandal, including two former state health officials blamed for deaths from Legionnaires' disease. Judge Elizabeth Kelly took action Tuesday, three months after the Michigan Supreme Court said a one-judge grand jury had no authority to issue indictments. Kelly's decision doesn't affect former Gov. Rick Snyder. That's only because he was charged with misdemeanors, and his case is being handled by a judge in a different Flint court. But he, too, was indicted in a process declared invalid by the Supreme Court. In 2014, Flint managers appointed by Snyder took the city out of a regional water system and began using the Flint River to save money while a new pipeline to Lake Huron was being built. But the river water wasn't treated to reduce its corrosive qualities. Lead broke off from old pipes and contaminated the system for more than a year. Separately, the water was blamed for an outbreak of Legionnaires' disease, which typically spreads through heating and cooling systems. An effort to hold people criminally responsible for Flint's lead-in-water disaster has lasted years and produced little. "I suppose there's going to be some disappointment," said Ed White, an Associated Press reporter who has covered the Flint water crisis for years. "Now, it's possible that these charges could be revived, brought back again, but it's a very long process." Separately, the state agreed to pay $600 million as part of a $626 million settlement with Flint residents and property owners who were harmed by lead-tainted water. Most of the money is going to children. Flint in 2015 returned to a water system based in southeastern Michigan. Meanwhile, roughly 10,100 lead or steel water lines had been replaced at homes by last December.
Julio Lainez

Lainez

Julio C. Lainez, 46, of the 500 block of Greenfield Road, was charged with a felony count of operating while intoxicated causing injury and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a third offense).

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, officers were sent to the intersection of S. Green Bay Road and Timber Drive for a multi-vehicle crash.

A Hyundai was located at the intersection and the driver was transported to the hospital for her injuries. A Subaru was located in the grass to the west of Applebee's.

The driver was identified as Lainez, and it was determined he disregarded a red traffic signal.

People are also reading…

An officer spoke with Lainez and noticed his speech was slurred and his breath smelled of alcohol. His eyes were red, glossed over and droopy. The officer learned he had two prior OWI convictions and arrested him for an OWI.

Lainez was given a $4,500 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Committee hearing: 20-year-old was kicked out of Doobie's prior to causing serious crash, snuck drinks when bartender wasn't looking

Committee hearing: 20-year-old was kicked out of Doobie's prior to causing serious crash, snuck drinks when bartender wasn't looking

Kevin Dubiak, the owner of Doobie’s Beer Joint, located within Elmwood Plaza at 3701 Durand Ave., was before the Public Safety and Licensing Committee on Monday due to a formal expression of concern issued in the wake of a serious car crash involving a driver who had just left the bar. After testimony, the committee members voted to “receive and file” the expression of concern on the condition Dubiak attend a Good Neighbor’s Meeting where he will meet with members of the Racine Police Department and the City Attorney’s Office.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine army delivers humanitarian aid for liberated areas

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News