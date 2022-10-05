After being accused of causing multi-vehicle crash, Racine man charged with 3rd OWI

RACINE — A Racine man has been charged with his third OWI after he allegedly caused a crash involving multiple cars.

Julio C. Lainez, 46, of the 500 block of Greenfield Road, was charged with a felony count of operating while intoxicated causing injury and a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a third offense).

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, officers were sent to the intersection of S. Green Bay Road and Timber Drive for a multi-vehicle crash.

A Hyundai was located at the intersection and the driver was transported to the hospital for her injuries. A Subaru was located in the grass to the west of Applebee's.

The driver was identified as Lainez, and it was determined he disregarded a red traffic signal.

An officer spoke with Lainez and noticed his speech was slurred and his breath smelled of alcohol. His eyes were red, glossed over and droopy. The officer learned he had two prior OWI convictions and arrested him for an OWI.

Lainez was given a $4,500 signature bond and a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.