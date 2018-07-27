RACINE — Two people are facing charges after reportedly causing a disturbance at a bar in Racine.
Lucas Garcia-Becerril, 47, and Tiffany McKnight, 22, both of the 100 block of Howland Avenue, are each charged with one count of disorderly conduct, domestic abuse assessments.
According to the criminal complaint:
On July 26, McKnight and Garcia-Becerril allegedly caused a disturbance at Joey’s on Lathrop, 2054 Lathrop Avenue.
The co-defendants live together and had reportedly gone to the bar together, then began to argue and hit each other. The commotion carried on at the Racine County Jail. Both parties had been consuming alcohol.
One witness stated that she observed both of the defendants arguing at the bar and then yell and hit each other as she attempted to calm them down. Another witness said they saw McKnight hit and slap Garcia-Becerril.
An officer who witnessed a portion of the fight observed Garcia-Becerril shove and punch McKnight.
Both parties were taken into custody for their disorderly behavior.
While at jail, McKnight stated that she had to use the bathroom, but was told she needed to wait until a female officer was present. McKnight allegedly urinated all over the floor and screamed at the officer, telling him he “caused her to have a miscarriage.” The jail nurse advised the defendant is not pregnant.
McKnight is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on Aug. 23 at 03:15 p.m. and a status conference on Sept. 25 at 8:30 a.m. She is not to possess or consume alcohol during that time.
Garcia-Becerril’s initial appearance was postponed to July 30 at 2 p.m. because he needs an interpreter.
