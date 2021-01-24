After 3 bodies were found in a Rochester home, neighbors talk about what they saw

ROCHESTER — Almost two inches of snow coated the 400 block of North State Street in the Village of Rochester on Sunday morning. The only sound to be heard down the single, no-outlet strip of neighborhood was the sound of snowblowers as residents cleared off their driveway.
It had been two days since three people were found dead from an apparent double murder-suicide in one of the houses on the street on Friday, two days since the neighborhood was put into a nerve-wracking, but mostly quiet, daylong lockdown.
What the neighbors know
Shirley Degner and her partner, Tom Jensen, were clearing snow from their home Sunday morning; their home is across from the house where the killings happened.
Authorities have yet to disclose the names of the deceased or to share what specifically led to the three deaths. But the residents of the neighborhood are in agreement that the man and woman who resided in the home for more than 50 years, and their 30-year-old son who lived with them, are dead.
Degner said the neighborhood has heard that the man and woman had been missing since Wednesday, because the woman hadn't shown up to work. She also was heard to have not been communicating with her daughter who lived in another state, which she normally did every day.
Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling said late Friday afternoon that the investigation began when someone called from out of state, asking for a welfare check on the home.
An automated call had reportedly gone out to neighbors that morning, telling them to take shelter. Though she and the entire neighborhood were told by the Sheriff's Office to stay away from their doors and windows, Degner — whose front window directly faced the scene — didn't stop watching for hours.
The squad cars came around and shut the neighborhood down at around 9 a.m., Degner said, and deputies didn't get into the house until 11 a.m. "It seemed like it took forever," she said.
Once the deputies entered the house, Degner said she remembered hearing a single gunshot.
"I knew whatever happened wasn't good," Degner said, but added she didn't believe anyone would "come hurt us."
After that gunshot, law enforcement officers spent hours trying to contact anyone who might have still been alive in the house, to no avail.
Tim White, another neighbor on the block, said he had come home from work at about 4 p.m., but the roads were blocked off. He parked at a neighbor's house and had to walk to his home, where his 20-year-old son and dogs were waiting.
"We were a little nervous," White said. "There was a lot of police."
Degner said things went back to normal at about 5 p.m. that day.
Looking out her window on Sunday, Degner pointed out an antique car at the house where it all happened. Degner said for the father of the house, it was a dream to rebuild the car and someday drive it in a parade.
Request for privacy
Since the incident, many vehicles have been driving up and down the 400 block, trying to see where it all happened on the street with a single strip of houses on either side.
"We just want privacy," said one neighbor. "A lot of kids live in this neighborhood, and people driving by don't realize that."
As for what happened on Friday, the neighbor said she and her family weren't scared — just very sad.
"Our dogs played together," she said tearfully. "We have nothing but nice things to say" about the family that is now gone.