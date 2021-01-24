After 3 bodies were found in a Rochester home, neighbors talk about what they saw

ROCHESTER — Almost two inches of snow coated the 400 block of North State Street in the Village of Rochester on Sunday morning. The only sound to be heard down the single, no-outlet strip of neighborhood was the sound of snowblowers as residents cleared off their driveway.

It had been two days since three people were found dead from an apparent double murder-suicide in one of the houses on the street on Friday, two days since the neighborhood was put into a nerve-wracking, but mostly quiet, daylong lockdown.

What the neighbors know

Shirley Degner and her partner, Tom Jensen, were clearing snow from their home Sunday morning; their home is across from the house where the killings happened.

Authorities have yet to disclose the names of the deceased or to share what specifically led to the three deaths. But the residents of the neighborhood are in agreement that the man and woman who resided in the home for more than 50 years, and their 30-year-old son who lived with them, are dead.