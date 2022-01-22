After 2 years of investigation, Racine Police report arresting man with 5¼ pounds of cocaine and fentanyl

RACINE — A 40-year-old Racine man has been accused of distributing a large amount of cocaine and heroin in southeast Wisconsin and Chicago; he is accused of having more than 5¼ pounds of cocaine and fentanyl in his home.

Ruben J. Ramos, 40, of the 4200 block of Manhattan Drive, was charged with eight felony counts of bail jumping, two felony counts of possession with intent to deliver cocaine greater than 40 grams, possession with intent to deliver narcotic drugs, maintaining a drug trafficking place and six misdemeanor counts of bail jumping.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 8:50 a.m. on Wednesday, investigators prepared to execute a search warrant at the 4200 block of Manhattan Drive as well as on various vehicles associated with Ramos. Ramos was the target of a two-year investigation showing that he was involved in distributing large amounts of cocaine and heroin in southeast Wisconsin and Chicago.

Ramos was observed by surveillance officers to be leaving his residence in a 2010 Chrysler van. He did not have a valid license and was followed to Casey's at 1306 Four Mile Road where he was detained. A search of his van found a kilogram package of cocaine hidden in a storage area. It had a gross weight of 1,213 grams (2.67 pounds) and tested positive for cocaine and fentanyl.

At the residence of Ramos, investigators found another 1,208 grams of cocaine and fentanyl in a backpack near the front door. Other items found included vials of various anabolic steroids, several items of value that were believed to have been bought with the money made from selling drugs.

The gross weight of the cocaine and fentanyl was 2,421 grams and would have a street value of around $242,100.

Ramos was given a $75,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Jan. 27 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0