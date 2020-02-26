Active shooter situation reported at Molson Coors' Milwaukee campus

MILWAUKEE — A shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus on Highland Boulevard in Milwaukee.
MillerCoors public relations confirmed to multiple sources that there was an incident.
WISN-TV in Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported Wednesday that a MillerCoors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings.
TMJ4 reported just after 3 p.m. that it was told by an unidentified source there were "multiple casualties."
Ben Handelman, a reporter with FOX6 tweeted, "at least six victims including shooter in miller valley" (sic).
Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.”
Video taken at the scene and shared on social media shows more than a dozen emergency responders' vehicles parked at a single intersection near the MillerCoors facility.
One woman tweeted: "I can't steer clear when I live near there. What is going on? I've never seen so many MPD come in one place."
Several other buildings in the area are locked down, including a Humane Society facility and Harley-Davidson facility.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene, including the Milwaukee police and fire departments; Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office; the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett also arrived on scene.
This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.