Active shooter situation reported at Molson Coors' Milwaukee campus

MILWAUKEE — A shooting occurred Wednesday afternoon at the Molson Coors Brewing Co. campus on Highland Boulevard in Milwaukee.

MillerCoors public relations confirmed to multiple sources that there was an incident.

WISN-TV in Milwaukee and the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported Wednesday that a MillerCoors employee received an email about an active shooter near one of the buildings.

TMJ4 reported just after 3 p.m. that it was told by an unidentified source there were "multiple casualties."

Ben Handelman, a reporter with FOX6 tweeted, "at least six victims including shooter in miller valley" (sic).

Milwaukee police asked that people stay clear of the area and that no helicopters or drones be flown over the site for “officer safety purposes.”

Video taken at the scene and shared on social media shows more than a dozen emergency responders' vehicles parked at a single intersection near the MillerCoors facility.