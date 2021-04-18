3 killed, 2 injured in Kenosha County tavern shooting, sheriff's office says

This is a developing story that will be updated.
A shooting at a Kenosha County tavern killed three people and seriously injured two others early Sunday, a sheriff's department official said.
The shooting happened at Somers House Tavern in the Village of Somers, Kenosha County Sgt. David Wright said.
The suspected shooter was not immediately captured. Wright said the shooting appeared to be a “targeted and isolated incident,” and authorities didn't believe the general public was in danger.
Officials were still working to determine the identities of the people who died. The two people who were wounded were taken to area hospitals, Wright said.
The road leading up to the tavern remained closed early Sunday as officials investigated the latest in a string of recent mass shootings across the country, including the killings of eight people at a FedEx warehouse in Indianapolis on Thursday.
Last month, four people were killed at an office shooting in California, eight people were fatally shot at massage businesses in the Atlanta area, and 10 died in gunfire at a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado. — Associated Press
As of 2:30 a.m., police officers maintained a radius extending about three blocks south of Somers House.
As of 2:30 a.m., police officers maintained a radius extending about three blocks south of Somers House.
A report on the Facebook site "Kenosha County Scanner" indicated there were several gunshot victims at Somers House, although those reports could not be immediately confirmed.
Officials at the Kenosha Police Department and Kenosha County Sheriff's Department could be reached for comment.
An officer on scene said there was an "active shooter," but no details were available. An alert from Incident Page Network stated there was an "initial report of seven victims."
Somers House is a bar popular with Carthage College students.
The state crime lab had been called in, as were law enforcement officers and first responders from throughout southeastern Wisconsin. — Lee Newspapers