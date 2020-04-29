ACLU requests records of Wisconsin's 'knowledge of potential COVID-19 outbreaks' in prisons, jails

The request also asked for communications regarding The White House's, and thus President Trump's knowledge of coronavirus outbreaks, potential outbreaks and preparedness in Wisconsin's detention facilities.

“Public health experts in Wisconsin have rung multiple alarm bells about the spread of COVID-19 in our prison system. Despite those warnings, the depopulation of jails, prisons, and other detention facilities continues too slowly to avoid catastrophe,” stated ACLU of Wisconsin executive director Chris Ott.

Other action

This isn't the first time the ACLU has taken action during the pandemic to address the situations of incarcerated people and others working in jails and prisons.

It filed a lawsuit in early April, calling for elderly people, those with pre-existing conditions and other vulnerable incarcerated people to be removed from state incarceration facilities.

Ott alleged in a statement earlier this month that "Wisconsin’s overcrowded prisons are a ticking time bomb that threatens the health of all Wisconsinites, especially people of color who are disproportionately impacted by mass incarceration."