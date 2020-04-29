ACLU requests records of Wisconsin's 'knowledge of potential COVID-19 outbreaks' in prisons, jails

MILWAUKEE — The American Civil Liberties Union of Wisconsin, along with another 35 ACLU affiliates nationwide, made yet another legal action Wednesday regarding "the potentially catastrophic impacts of COVID-19 on prisons and the communities surrounding them."
On Wednesday, the ACLU of Wisconsin said that it filed a Freedom of Information Request with the state. Among the information requested was:
- Estimates of COVID-19 infection and mortality rates in Department of Corrections facilities
- All communications "Regarding the risk of spreading COVID-19 to the communities surrounding Department of Corrections facilities via movement of staff and incarcerated people in and out" of facilities
- All communications in regard to "suspected or confirmed COVID-19 related infections and COVID-related deaths" among people imprisoned or working in prisons
- All complaints and grievances regarding risk of exposure to COVID-19 within the Department of Corrections.
As of Tuesday, according to the ACLU, "there have been 1,313 incarcerated people and 335 staff members who have tested positive in Bureau of Prison facilities" and "at least 30 incarcerated people have died."
This information request has also received the support of the Council of Prison Locals, a union representing around 30,000 correctional officers.
The request also asked for communications regarding The White House's, and thus President Trump's knowledge of coronavirus outbreaks, potential outbreaks and preparedness in Wisconsin's detention facilities.
“Public health experts in Wisconsin have rung multiple alarm bells about the spread of COVID-19 in our prison system. Despite those warnings, the depopulation of jails, prisons, and other detention facilities continues too slowly to avoid catastrophe,” stated ACLU of Wisconsin executive director Chris Ott.
Other action
This isn't the first time the ACLU has taken action during the pandemic to address the situations of incarcerated people and others working in jails and prisons.
It filed a lawsuit in early April, calling for elderly people, those with pre-existing conditions and other vulnerable incarcerated people to be removed from state incarceration facilities.
Ott alleged in a statement earlier this month that "Wisconsin’s overcrowded prisons are a ticking time bomb that threatens the health of all Wisconsinites, especially people of color who are disproportionately impacted by mass incarceration."
Today's mugshots: April 23
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Thomas A Mikulance
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Thomas A Mikulance, 400 block of Three Mile Road, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Sarah Carvajal
Sarah (aka Patricia) Carvajal, 1600 block of Mead Street, Racine, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
David E Matavka
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
David E Matavka, 4000 block of Marquette Drive, Racine, disorderly conduct, terrorist threats.
Anthony Z Martin
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Anthony (aka Anton) Z Martin, 1000 block of Albert Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, pointing a firearm at another (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), possession of cocaine.
Matthew J Monteith
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Matthew J Monteith, 6800 block of Hospital Road, Burlington, knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Horace L Willis
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Horace (aka Jessica Brown) L Willis, 3900 block of Erie Street, Racine, felony bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Timothy S Willis
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Timothy S Willis, 2300 block of Layard Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), obstructing an officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping.
Nathaniel P George
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Nathaniel P George, 2100 block of Delaware Street, Racine, receive compensation for human trafficking.
Darian D Gilliam Sr.
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Darian D Gilliam Sr., 1600 block of West 6th Street, Racine, physical abuse of child (intentionally cause bodily harm), disorderly conduct.
