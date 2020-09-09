ACLU calls for Kenosha curfew violations to be dismissed, investigation of alleged 'excessive use of force'

KENOSHA — The American Civil Liberties Union is calling for all curfew violations related to Kenosha protests to be dismissed, with the ACLU claiming that the curfew was illegally implemented and enforced in a discriminatory manner. The nonprofit is also calling for an investigation into law enforcement's alleged excessive use of force used during demonstrations.
According to the ACLU, 94 people were arrested for violating curfew in Kenosha following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, many of whom were held in custody for more than 24 hours.
"Curfew citations were targeted at people protesting police violence and racism, while heavily-armed, white militia members seem to have been given a free pass," a release from the ACLU stated.
On Tuesday, the ACLU sent a letter to Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, in what the organization said was an attempt to highlight "the absence of a legal basis for the curfew in Kenosha" and to ask the state to "investigate law enforcement’s repeated use of force against protesters."
CLICK HERE to read the letter from the ACLU of Wisconsin to Attorney General Josh Kaul, calling for an investigation of law enforcement actions in Kenosha
The ACLU claims that the curfew was illegally put in place by Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth, with the ACLU claiming that sheriffs do not have the authority to institute such curfews; only local governments, not law enforcement institutions, have the ability to do that, according to the ACLU.
"When the Kenosha Common Council declared a state of emergency on August 25, and transferred emergency powers to the mayor, he failed to provide critical details about the curfew, including where exactly it would be enforced, who was subject to it, and whether or not there were exemptions," the ACLU said in a release.
"An investigation by the Department of Justice is imperative," the letter to Kaul, signed by ACLU of Wisconsin Staff Attorney R. Timothy Muth and Advocacy Director Molly Collins, states in its allegations that protesters' rights guaranteed under the First Amendment and Fourth Amendment were violated.
The Journal Times has reached out to the Wisconsin Department of Justice for comment on this story and had not received a reply as of noon Wednesday.
