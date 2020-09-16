Accusers testify in Obuchowski trial; accused of sexually assaulting children

RACINE — On the first day of Danny Obuchowski’s trial, witnesses, including family members, testified that he had sexually assaulted them when they were children.
Obuchowski, 28, of Mount Pleasant, is facing eight charges related to sexual assault of a child and incest. Jury selection was completed on Monday and opening arguments and witness testimony for the state began on Tuesday morning.
The trial is scheduled to resume at 8:30 a.m. today in the seventh floor courtroom of the Racine County Courthouse.
Victims testify
One of the witnesses is an 18-year-old cousin, who told testified that Obuchowski molested him multiple times when he was between 10 and 12 years old.
At one point, the cousin said he and Obuchowski were in the basement of their grandmother’s house when Obuchowski tried to push him into a pile of clothes and pull his pants down.
The cousin had been able to fight him off that time but said there had been other assaults up until the victim turned 12 or 13.
The cousin said he decided to disclose what had happened after a discussion on pedophilia in class brought back his memories of the assault. The victim testified that he had left class and punched a mirror. He said that up until then he had pressed the memory down.
Another victim, also a cousin who is now 27 and lived with their shared grandmother between the ages of 2 and 11 years old. The victim stated that around the age of 9, Obuchowski started touching her, first over her clothes and then under.
Later, she said that as they were walking around the neighborhood, he pushed her into some bushes and raped her. She testified that he continued to rape her whenever they saw each other until she was 11 and her family moved out of her grandmother’s house. She estimated that he had raped her about 20 to 25 times.
After that she said she avoided him at family gatherings but tried to be civil. When asked why she never told anyone, she said, “I was scared.”
“I didn’t know what was going on,” she said. “I was scared of what would happen if I told.”
The victim said that she moved back in with her grandmother about a year ago while Obuchowski was living there because, “I had no other options.” Obuchowski was working as a truck driver so they did not see other frequently.
The male cousin was the first to report Obuchowski to the authorities. The female victim said that when an officer came to her grandmother’s house, that’s when she decided to tell them what had happened to her.
She gave her testimony in the officer’s vehicle because, “I did not think that my grandmother would listen to it without saying anything (like) I was lying.”