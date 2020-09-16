Accusers testify in Obuchowski trial; accused of sexually assaulting children

Another victim, also a cousin who is now 27 and lived with their shared grandmother between the ages of 2 and 11 years old. The victim stated that around the age of 9, Obuchowski started touching her, first over her clothes and then under.

Later, she said that as they were walking around the neighborhood, he pushed her into some bushes and raped her. She testified that he continued to rape her whenever they saw each other until she was 11 and her family moved out of her grandmother’s house. She estimated that he had raped her about 20 to 25 times.

After that she said she avoided him at family gatherings but tried to be civil. When asked why she never told anyone, she said, “I was scared.”

“I didn’t know what was going on,” she said. “I was scared of what would happen if I told.”

The victim said that she moved back in with her grandmother about a year ago while Obuchowski was living there because, “I had no other options.” Obuchowski was working as a truck driver so they did not see other frequently.

The male cousin was the first to report Obuchowski to the authorities. The female victim said that when an officer came to her grandmother’s house, that’s when she decided to tell them what had happened to her.