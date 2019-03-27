ELKHORN — A man accused of stabbing his wife to death after she filed for divorce was found competent March 20 to stand trial.
Robert J. Scott, 57, of the Town of Delavan, underwent a competency examination at the request of his lawyer in the first-degree intentional homicide case.
Scott was arrested Jan. 6 outside his home after police found his wife, Rochelle R. Scott, 58, dead inside the home with what police described as multiple stab wounds. According to a criminal complaint, Robert Scott told officers at the scene, “I just murdered my wife.”
Rochelle Scott had filed for divorce three weeks earlier after 19 years of marriage.
If convicted, Robert Scott could face life in prison.
Being held on $1 million bond, Scott appeared in court on March 20 via teleconference and said he does not dispute the medical finding that he is competent to stand trial. Attorneys in the case agreed, and Walworth County Circuit Judge Phillip Koss ruled that the defendant was competent.
Scott is scheduled to return to court April 15 for an arraignment. No trial date has been scheduled yet.
