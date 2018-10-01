RACINE — The day before his jury trial was set to begin, a teenager accused of running down and maiming a Union Grove couple took a plea deal Monday that could put him in prison until he’s 63 years old.
On Monday, Isaiah Degroot, 18, of Racine, pleaded guilty or no contest to nine felonies and one misdemeanor related to the crash he is accused of causing on Jan. 14. Cheryl Coopman lost an arm and a leg, and her husband, Jeff, suffered multiple broken bones and eventually had a leg amputated after the SUV Degroot was driving hit the couple in front of Festival Foods, 5740 Washington Ave, Mount Pleasant.
In January, Degroot, of the 2000 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, pleaded not guilty; he rejected a plea deal last month, but changed his mind Monday afternoon, before jury selection was to begin at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave.
His attorney, Aneeq Ahmad, said that he had met with Degroot over the weekend and was expecting the case to go to trial, but Degroot decided against it.
“I just don’t want to put the victims back through that,” Degroot told Circuit Court Judge Mark Nielsen.
Degroot is accused of striking the couple as he cut through the Village Center shopping center at a high rate of speed. He was trying to elude a Racine County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was attempting to pull over Degroot after she noticed on Highway 31 that the SUV was lacking a license plate.
Monday’s hearing
When the assistant district attorney read off the plea deal that Degroot had initially rejected, the defendant began to cry, and Nielsen granted 10 minutes for Degroot to confer with his family and attorney in private.
After Degroot and Ahmad returned to the courtroom, Ahmad said that his client would be taking the state’s offer.
“It’s a big decision and it’s an important case,” Nielsen told Degroot after he returned to the courtroom. “If you want to have a trial, you can have a trial.”
Degroot’s mind was made up. He took the deal.
Degroot pleaded guilty to two counts of felony hit and run, four counts of felony bail jumping, and one count of misdemeanor possession of THC. He entered a no-contest plea to two counts of first-degree recklessly causing injury and one count of receiving stolen property for a firearm that was found in Degroot’s vehicle after he fled the scene. The plea deal included swapping a felony possession of THC charge with the misdemeanor, and the dismissal of multiple felony bail jumping charges.
Under the deal he accepted, Degroot faces up to 55 years, six months in prison plus another 60 years and six months of extended supervision.
“It is my job to give a sentence to you that I think is appropriate to you and to the community,” Nielsen explained to Degroot. “I could give you zero. I could give you every day of it.”
Ahmad told the court on Monday that Degroot has been diagnosed with three separate mental disorders, including attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and Degroot said that he is now taking medication. Degroot also told the court that he has only completed “ninth or 10th grade,” but that he still understood the charges against him.
Sentencing in the case has been set for 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 3. Both the defense and the prosecution agreed that a full afternoon would have to be set aside for sentencing.
Several victims are planning on giving impact statements, according to the prosecution, and the defense plans to bring forward character letters and experts in support of a lighter sentence for Degroot.
He needs to pay for his actions. Those poor people had their lives changed forever.
He is 18 years old. It’s an American tragedy that so many young men find themselves in very serious trouble that will result in years of incarceration.
Nobody wins.
Tell that to the victims. Give him all 63 years.
Its not an American tragedy at all. It's this family's tragedy. My kids don't steal cars and speed thru parking lots maming people. Most people in America no how to behave.
