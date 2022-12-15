 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Accused Racine drug dealer allegedly tried taking a 3-year-old to drug deal

MOUNT PLEASANT — An accused Racine drug dealer allegedly had more than a pound of cocaine in his home and allegedly tried taking a 3-year-old to a drug deal.

Darion Baker

Baker

Darion A. Baker, 35, of the 2300 block of Gilson Street, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver over 40 grams of cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place and neglecting a child where specified harm did not occur and the child is under 6 years of age and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

In the summer of 2022, members of the Racine Police Department Special Investigations Unit and Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force initiated an investigation into Baker, a.k.a. "Choppa," who is a Gangster Disciples gang member. It was believed that he was trafficking cocaine.

A search warrant was executed on Thursday and an investigator approached Baker's Ford F-150 truck in the 4800 block of Indian Hills Drive.

At 11:39 a.m., Baker went out to the parking lot and was walking with a 3-year-old child while carrying a shoebox. He discarded the shoebox in a dumpster; then officers approached him. When asked if he had anything on him, he said he had a thing of cocaine in his pocket. Five baggies were found with cocaine that had a total weight of 2.9 grams. 

Officers then searched Baker's home and found the following:

  • A bundle of US currency totaling $2,100.
  • Heat-sealed plastic bag with four baggies of cocaine weighing 423 grams in the living room closet.
  • A baggie with 28.7 grams of cocaine also in the closet.
  • 52 baggies with 36.1 grams of cocaine in the kitchen.
  • A Ruger .45 caliber magazine in a bedroom.
  • A digital scale in the kitchen.
  • A razor blade with cocaine residue on it.
  • A shoebox with 23 baggies located outside the dumpster.

The total weight of the cocaine found was 490.7 grams, or just over 1 pound.

Officers also had access to Baker's cellphones and, based on the time of the conversation involving a drug transaction on them, they believe he was on his way to the deal while bringing the 3-year-old child.

Baker was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Jan. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

