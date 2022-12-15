Accused Racine drug dealer allegedly tried taking a 3-year-old to drug deal

MOUNT PLEASANT — An accused Racine drug dealer allegedly had more than a pound of cocaine in his home and allegedly tried taking a 3-year-old to a drug deal.

Darion A. Baker, 35, of the 2300 block of Gilson Street, was charged with felony counts of possession with intent to deliver over 40 grams of cocaine, maintaining a drug trafficking place and neglecting a child where specified harm did not occur and the child is under 6 years of age and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

In the summer of 2022, members of the Racine Police Department Special Investigations Unit and Milwaukee Area Safe Streets Task Force initiated an investigation into Baker, a.k.a. "Choppa," who is a Gangster Disciples gang member. It was believed that he was trafficking cocaine.

A search warrant was executed on Thursday and an investigator approached Baker's Ford F-150 truck in the 4800 block of Indian Hills Drive.

At 11:39 a.m., Baker went out to the parking lot and was walking with a 3-year-old child while carrying a shoebox. He discarded the shoebox in a dumpster; then officers approached him. When asked if he had anything on him, he said he had a thing of cocaine in his pocket. Five baggies were found with cocaine that had a total weight of 2.9 grams.

Officers then searched Baker's home and found the following:

A bundle of US currency totaling $2,100.

Heat-sealed plastic bag with four baggies of cocaine weighing 423 grams in the living room closet.

A baggie with 28.7 grams of cocaine also in the closet.

52 baggies with 36.1 grams of cocaine in the kitchen.

A Ruger .45 caliber magazine in a bedroom.

A digital scale in the kitchen.

A razor blade with cocaine residue on it.

A shoebox with 23 baggies located outside the dumpster.

The total weight of the cocaine found was 490.7 grams, or just over 1 pound.

Officers also had access to Baker's cellphones and, based on the time of the conversation involving a drug transaction on them, they believe he was on his way to the deal while bringing the 3-year-old child.

Baker was given a $10,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Jan. 12 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

