According to his attorney, Rittenhouse is in therapy for PTSD

Ritenhouse breaks down on the stand

Kyle Rittenhouse breaks down, crying and hyperventilating, on the stand as he testifies about his fatal encounter with Joseph Rosenbaum during his trial Wednesday at the Kenosha County Courthouse.

KENOSHA — According to his attorneys, Kyle Rittenhouse is undergoing therapy for post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of the Aug. 25, 2020, incident in which he fatally shot Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz.

It came up Friday in Kenosha County Circuit Court when Judge Bruce Schroeder was looking to confirm that Rittenhouse was of sufficiently sound mind to understand the gravity of the charges against him, as is customary in any criminal case.

Schroeder asked Rittenhouse: "Is there any reason for me to be concerned that you have some kind of disability, mental or emotional, that would prevent you from being fully aware of what your actions are and making a rational decision? Any reasons I should be concerned about that?"

Rittenhouse, 18, replied "No, Your Honor."

Kyle Rittenhouse broke down in tears on the witness stand at his murder trial Wednesday as he described how he was being pursued by the first man he shot and killed during a night of turbulent protests in Kenosha.
Defense attorney Mark Richards waits before calling Kyle Rittenhouse to the witness stand during Rittenhouse's trial at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha on Wednesday. Rittenhouse is accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a protest over police brutality in Kenosha, last year.

Lead defense attorney Mark Richards of Racine then added: "He's in therapy. I don't think he has a mental illness or anything. As a result of this incident (referring to Aug. 25, 2020), he has PTSD."

Rittenhouse is one of several witnesses in his trial who has appeared to be viscerally affected when recounting the events of that night. He appeared to break down Wednesday on the stand when recounting the killing of Joseph Rosenbaum, weeping and hyperventilating before Schroeder called a recess and sent the jury out of the courtroom.

Richie McGinniss — a livestreamer for DailyCaller.com who witnessed the Rosenbaum shooting, then rendered aid to Rosenbaum — and Grosskreutz  both appeared to struggle while watching videos and looking at photographs, shown in court, of the violence that occurred Aug. 25, 2020.

After the shooting, Grosskreutz said in interviews that he "broke down" at a hospital after being shot.

