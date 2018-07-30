Subscribe for 17¢ / day

KENOSHA — An elderly man allegedly attempted to abduct three youths on the 5300 block of 41st Street Friday morning, according to the City of Kenosha Police Department.

One of the children was a 15-year-old female, the ages of the other two youths is not public at the moment.

According to a press release issued Monday:

The three children reported that an elderly white man driving a black sedan started a conversation with them at about 9:30 a.m. on Friday morning near Jamestown Park. The man reportedly had a large stuffed animal in the car.

The three children fled the scene and police were contacted soon after.

According to Monday's release, "The Detective Bureau Sensitive Crimes Unit was assigned to investigate.  Numerous leads and adult witnesses were developed."

No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation, but detectives identified an 84-year-old suspect.

Police are encouraging parents to instruct their children about the dangers of speaking with strangers and to also alert the local police about suspicious or alarming activity.

To share information regarding the incident, call Detective Traxler at 262-605-5223. To leave an anonymous tip, call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

