RACINE — A man who told police he was a sex offender allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman outside of a bar on Friday.
The suspect has been identified as Larry Eugene Gillespie, 60, of the 1800 block of Holmes Avenue. Although police said Gillespie admitted to being a sex offender, he does not appear on the Wisconsin Sex Offender Registry.
According to the criminal complaint:
A woman stepped outside of Tommy’s, 1921 DeKoven Ave., to smoke a cigarette when she reported being attacked.
She told police that, as she turned to go back into the bar, Gillespie placed her in a choke hold and squeezed her neck. He then allegedly ripped open her shirt, breaking several buttons in the process.
A man who had been inside the bar heard the woman scream and ran outside. He told police he saw Gillespie grab the woman.
Gillespie tried to flee, the man said, but the man blocked Gillespie’s path and kept him from leaving until police arrived.
Police reported that Gillespie said he hadn’t been taking his medication, which is why he attacked the woman.
Gillespie then mentioned that his brother is a lawyer, at which point police reported that they stopped asking questions. It is not clear at this time whether Gillespie actually has a brother who is a lawyer.
Gillespie has been charged with two felonies — attempted kidnapping and attempted second-degree sexual assault — and two misdemeanors — battery, disorderly conduct. He faces up to 41 years in prison and/or a fine of $111,000.
He has prior convictions of burglary in 2005, illegal entry to a building with criminal damage in 1999, theft in 1996 and two counts of robbery in 1989. Every conviction occurred in Milwaukee County, according to police.
On Monday, Gillespie appeared in court via video conference, according to court records. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 14 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave. He remained in custody at the County Jail as of Monday night, according to online records.