MOUNT PLEASANT — An abandoned flaming vehicle on Interstate 94 closed down two northbound lanes and one southbound lane at Braun Road for nearly an hour, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies responded at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday to I-94 south of the Highway 11 offramp, near Braun Road. The vehicle was on fire, in gear and running, and deputies extinguished the flames with a fire extinguisher and turned the vehicle off, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies could not locate the vehicle's driver. 

Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 262-886-2300 in reference to case 19-55821. 

After the blaze, traffic slowed in both directions. The crash's backups extended onto the East Frontage Road, where northbound traffic was stop-and-go.

At approximately 2 p.m., north and southbound lanes of traffic reopened. 

Reporter

Alyssa Mauk covers breaking news and courts. She enjoys spending time with her family, video games, heavy metal music, watching YouTube videos, comic books and movies.

