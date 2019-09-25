MOUNT PLEASANT — An abandoned flaming vehicle on Interstate 94 closed down two northbound lanes and one southbound lane at Braun Road for nearly an hour, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies responded at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday to I-94 south of the Highway 11 offramp, near Braun Road. The vehicle was on fire, in gear and running, and deputies extinguished the flames with a fire extinguisher and turned the vehicle off, the Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies could not locate the vehicle's driver.
Anyone with information on the incident is encouraged to call the Sheriff's Office at 262-886-2300 in reference to case 19-55821.
After the blaze, traffic slowed in both directions. The crash's backups extended onto the East Frontage Road, where northbound traffic was stop-and-go.
At approximately 2 p.m., north and southbound lanes of traffic reopened.
I-94 construction
Construction along Interstate 94 is shown Friday afternoon, as seen from the cockpit of Racine certified financial planner Michael Haubrich's Flight Design CTLS light sport airplane. Journal Times reporter Michael Burke was Haubrich's passenger for the purpose of taking documentary photos of area construction.
Ready? Oh see! It's Walker's fault!!!!! If only they would have used cloverleaf interchanges this would have never happened!! The taxpayers are doomed and there are potholes on 16th and Memorial that will swallow my electric car!!!!
Get out of your Parent's basement OR take a downer OR both!
Same could be said for you. Guess you can't recognize sarcasm.
"take a downer"??? You obviously must be from Racine which force many to resort to drugs. No way for me...my employer says no go on that.
