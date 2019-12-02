You are the owner of this article.
'A terrifying day': Student shot by officer after allegedly pulling gun at Waukesha South High
WAUKESHA SOUTH HIGH SCHOOL

WAUKESHA — A Waukesha South High School student was shot by a school resource officer after bringing a gun to school and refusing to hand the firearm over, Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack said during a press conference Monday morning. 

"For the citizens of Waukesha, I know this was a terrifying day for many students and parents," said City of Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly. 

Waukesha South High School is approximately 11 miles north of the Tichigan area of Racine County.

During a press conference, Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack said that at 10:17 a.m. Monday, the school resource officer was informed by a student that a 17-year-old male student had brought a handgun to school.

The student resource officer went to the student's classroom and tried to deescalate the situation, but the student was reportedly uncooperative. "The suspect would not remove his hands from his pockets, and continued to ignore officers’ commands," Jack said. "The suspect removed the handgun from his waistband and pointed it."

The school resource officer — an 11-year-old veteran of the Waukesha Police Department — then shot at the student, striking him.

The student was transported by ambulance to a hospital and is in stable condition, Jack said.  Students were released at 11:15 a.m. School was expected to resume on Tuesday, although basketball games were cancelled Monday night.

"This is clearly a superintendent’s worst nightmare," said Todd Gray, the superintendent of schools for the Waukesha School District. "But my primary concern is for the students and parents of Waukesha South High School.” 

Waukesha Police said that the situation was an isolated incident and they are not seeking other persons of interest. 

Jack said Greenfield Police are leading an investigation into the incident. “Initial information shows that the officer acted within state statutes and department policy, and fulfilled the mission of the Waukesha Police Department — a pledge to serve with integrity, honor and courage,” Jack said.

