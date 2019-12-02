'A terrifying day': Student shot by officer after allegedly pulling gun at Waukesha South High

WAUKESHA — A Waukesha South High School student was shot by a school resource officer after bringing a gun to school and refusing to hand the firearm over, Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack said during a press conference Monday morning.

"For the citizens of Waukesha, I know this was a terrifying day for many students and parents," said City of Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly.

Waukesha South High School is approximately 11 miles north of the Tichigan area of Racine County.

During a press conference, Waukesha Police Chief Russell Jack said that at 10:17 a.m. Monday, the school resource officer was informed by a student that a 17-year-old male student had brought a handgun to school.

The student resource officer went to the student's classroom and tried to deescalate the situation, but the student was reportedly uncooperative. "The suspect would not remove his hands from his pockets, and continued to ignore officers’ commands," Jack said. "The suspect removed the handgun from his waistband and pointed it."

The school resource officer — an 11-year-old veteran of the Waukesha Police Department — then shot at the student, striking him.