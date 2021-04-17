'A slave to drugs' | Father hooked on heroin gets 2 more years for providing drugs that led to 2 overdoses

RACINE — A man arrested in 2019 for dealing heroin that investigators claim led to two overdoses (one person survived and one did not) was in court on Friday for sentencing.
According to testimony, Gabriel Bernal, 33, was a heroin addict himself and had been dealing to feed his own addiction.
The defendant was sentenced to two years in prison for second-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of heroin with the intent to sell and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
He was on probation at the time of his arrest, which was revoked on July 13, 2019. On that conviction, Bernal was sentenced to serve six years in prison. He will begin serving the two years in the second case when the time in prison for the first case has been served.
Bernal claimed to now be drug-free.
'A person who can rehabilitate himself'
The defendant was before Judge Maureen Martinez for sentencing.
Martinez advised the defendant to take advantage of the programs in prison that could help him remain sober.
“You are definitely not a throwaway person,” Martinez said. “You are a person who can rehabilitate himself with help.”
She added: “I really hope I never see you again,” expressing her expectation that the defendant will remain sober and out of the criminal justice system.
One dead, one saved
Bernal was originally charged with eight felonies, including reckless homicide by delivery of drugs, due to the death of Joseph Barnes, 59, who died of a drug overdose on Feb. 3, 2019 — Barnes' story was detailed in a May 2019 Journal Times series.
Bernal also was charged with second-degree reckless safety for the overdose of a woman who nearly died but was found in time to save her life.
The reckless homicide charge and two counts of manufacturing/delivering heroin were dismissed on a motion from the District Attorney's Office.
According to law enforcement, Bernal did not personally know either person who overdosed. Investigators alleged he sold heroin to a dealer, who then supplied Bernal and the woman who overdosed.
A subsequent search of the Bernal home turned up heroin, fentanyl, ecstasy and drug paraphernalia.
Long road to prison
The reality of the Bernal case, as was discussed in court on Friday, is that he's an addict, dealing drugs to feed his own habit.
In court records read aloud by Martinez, Bernal described himself as “a slave to drugs and not in his right mind” at the time of his arrest.
The judge reviewed his history, noted that he was brought up in a home where drugs were sold. Later, he was passed among relatives until finally a grandmother took him in and ensured he graduated from high school.
Christy Hall represented the defendant in court. She also noted his rough childhood.
“We have to take a look back at how Gabe actually got here,” Hall said. “And when you do that, we find a child who basically was raised and bred to be before the court.”
Ultimately, his mother lost custody when Bernal was 8 years old and Social Services became involved.
Bernal reported that he first smoked marijuana at age 8, and by the time he was 10 he smoked it daily. He said he started drinking alcohol at 11 and tried cocaine for the first time at 12. By the time he was 17, he was using alcohol more frequently.
However, it was an injury and a subsequent prescription to painkillers that turned him into a serious addict, going from pain pills to heroin, according to the defendant.
Sentencing remarks
Judge Martinez agreed Bernal was an addict selling drugs to feed his own habit.
“The distinction (your attorneys) are trying to make with you is you’re not just a dealer, you were an addict yourself,” Martinez said.
She quoted the defendant’s fiancée as saying that before his heroin addiction, he was “a great father and a great man. But his addiction made him a failure at everything.”
He could not keep a job and had not worked for years. According to his fiancée, she was the provider, holding down a job to pay their expenses.
The judge said that in crafting the sentence, her three goals were: the protection of the community; punishment for the offense; and rehabilitation of the defendant. Martinez advised the defendant to “build a support system” while working on sobriety and to join Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous.
“That will protect the public,” she said. “Your rehabilitation will protect the public because you won’t be out there dealing anymore.”
Staying out of trouble
According to testimony, Bernal is working in prison and sending money home to care for his children, keeping just $23 per month for himself for basic expenses. Bernal told the court he was taking advantage of every opportunity while in prison, keeping himself busy and staying out of trouble.
He said he had a lot of time to think about what it might have done to his family if he had been the person to overdose, if it had been his daughters who found him, and what that might have done to them.
Bernal apologized to his family and everyone who was affected by his drug use.
“I’m doing everything in my power to better myself,” he said.
