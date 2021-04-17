'A slave to drugs' | Father hooked on heroin gets 2 more years for providing drugs that led to 2 overdoses

She quoted the defendant’s fiancée as saying that before his heroin addiction, he was “a great father and a great man. But his addiction made him a failure at everything.”

He could not keep a job and had not worked for years. According to his fiancée, she was the provider, holding down a job to pay their expenses.

The judge said that in crafting the sentence, her three goals were: the protection of the community; punishment for the offense; and rehabilitation of the defendant. Martinez advised the defendant to “build a support system” while working on sobriety and to join Alcoholics Anonymous or Narcotics Anonymous.

“That will protect the public,” she said. “Your rehabilitation will protect the public because you won’t be out there dealing anymore.”

Staying out of trouble

According to testimony, Bernal is working in prison and sending money home to care for his children, keeping just $23 per month for himself for basic expenses. Bernal told the court he was taking advantage of every opportunity while in prison, keeping himself busy and staying out of trouble.