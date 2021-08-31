 Skip to main content
'A significant amount of blood' | Racine woman allegedly assaulted man with a bat

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly assaulted a man with a bat after he said he confronted her about her drug use.

Anna M. Villa

Anna M. Villa, 58, of the 500 block of Sixth Street, was charged with two felony counts of threat to a law enforcement officer, a felony count of intimidation of a victim and a misdemeanor count of battery.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, an officer was sent to the 900 block of Superior Street for an assault.

Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a man who had "a significant amount of blood" on his head, chest, arms and hands. He said that Villa attacked him with a bat after he confronted her about her drug use. Inside his home there was more blood splattered around, and there was a bat on the ground.

While he was being transported to the hospital, he said that Villa was staying at his home occasionally and she began using drugs.

He confronted her about it, and she immediately attacked him.

She hit him in the head three times with the bat, punched him multiple times in the head and bit his pinky. She then took his phone and keys and left so he couldn't call for help.

While Villa was being transported to the Racine County Jail at 717 Wisconsin Ave., she made threats to the two officers saying she would kill them or have her friends hill them that night. She said "there would be two less (expletive)" and that their children "would grow up without daddies."

Villa was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

