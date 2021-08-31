'A significant amount of blood' | Racine woman allegedly assaulted man with a bat

RACINE — A Racine woman allegedly assaulted a man with a bat after he said he confronted her about her drug use.
Anna M. Villa, 58, of the 500 block of Sixth Street, was charged with two felony counts of threat to a law enforcement officer, a felony count of intimidation of a victim and a misdemeanor count of battery.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, an officer was sent to the 900 block of Superior Street for an assault.
Upon arrival, the officer spoke to a man who had "a significant amount of blood" on his head, chest, arms and hands. He said that Villa attacked him with a bat after he confronted her about her drug use. Inside his home there was more blood splattered around, and there was a bat on the ground.
While he was being transported to the hospital, he said that Villa was staying at his home occasionally and she began using drugs.
He confronted her about it, and she immediately attacked him.
She hit him in the head three times with the bat, punched him multiple times in the head and bit his pinky. She then took his phone and keys and left so he couldn't call for help.
While Villa was being transported to the Racine County Jail at 717 Wisconsin Ave., she made threats to the two officers saying she would kill them or have her friends hill them that night. She said "there would be two less (expletive)" and that their children "would grow up without daddies."
Villa was given a $750 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 9 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Aug. 30
Today's mugshots: Aug. 30
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Tamir L Williams
Tamir L Williams, 1000 block of Main Street, Racine, first degree intentional homicide (use of a dangerous weapon), possession of a firearm contrary to harassment injunction, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
William M Willis
William M Willis, 1100 block of Carlisle Avenue, Racine, possession of firearm by a felon, misdemeanor bail jumping.
John Lee Baker Jr.
John Lee Baker Jr., Fox Point, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer).
Justin O Brown
Justin O Brown, 3400 block of Kennedy Drive, Sturtevant, negligent handling of a weapon, disorderly conduct (use of a dangerous weapon), carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer.
Yoan Hernandez Garcia
Yoan Hernandez Garcia, 2100 block of Frankie Place, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Charles W Oliver Jr.
Charles W Oliver Jr., 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, disorderly conduct.
Roman Sawicki
Roman Sawicki, 300 block of South 3rd Street, Waterford, possession of a firearm while intoxicated, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jared Michael Girard
Jared Michael Girard, 1300 block of Monroe Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, felony bail jumping.
Mario Oscar Morales
Mario Oscar Morales, Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (5th or 6th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Anna M Villa
NO PHOTO AVAILABLE
Anna M Villa, 500 block of Sixth Street, threat to a law enforcement officer, felony intimidation of a victim, misdemeanor battery (use of a dangerous weapon).