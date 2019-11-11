A second chance: Six with Racine and Kenosha ties seeking pardons

MADISON — For the first time in nine years, those convicted of felonies in Wisconsin again have the opportunity to ask the governor to pardon them for their charge.
Their stories are all different and in Racine and Kenosha counties the list of those seeking pardons includes a man convicted of homicide, a woman convicted of abusing a patient as a nurse, and various people convicted of felony drug charges.
Many of those convicted of felonies say they have struggled to move ahead in life because of their past convictions.
On Sunday, Gov. Tony Evers issued pardons to eight individuals, bringing the total number of pardons he has issued to 12.
While those 12 do not appear to be from the area, there are several people locally waiting to see if they can have a second chance.
Here are the stories of those from Racine and Kenosha counties who are seeking pardons from Gov. Tony Evers:
‘A one-time mistake’
Forty-three-year-old Jennifer Fye, who was born in Racine, was convicted of intentional abuse of patients, causing great bodily harm in Kenosha County in 1998. She received a stayed sentence of 14 months, meaning she would only have served time if she violated her probation.
Fye, then 21 in 1997, was a CNA in a skilled nursing facility in Kenosha when according to a Department of Justice document. The DOJ complaint states that Fye allegedly swore at and physically assaulted a patient in her care.
In pardon paperwork, Fye said said she should not have sworn at the resident or picked him up when he was agitated. “I made terribly poor decisions that night. I acted against every piece of training I had ever received. There is no excuse or justification for my behavior that evening,” she wrote.
Since she was sentenced, Fye has received her associate’s degree in health information technology, but says she has been rejected from jobs in the industry due to her conviction. “I feel I have done everything in my power to learn, change and move since my conviction,” she wrote. “The last piece for me is this pardon which will allow me to pursue my Health Information Technology career.”
Drug convictions
Deniesha Coleman, 43, was born in Racine. In 1995, Coleman was convicted of felony delivery of cocaine in Racine County. She also was convicted of possession of marijuana in 1997. For the cocaine charge, Coleman was sentenced to two years in prison on the cocaine charge.
Coleman originally applied for clemency in 2008.
In Coleman’s pardon paperwork, she shares the issues she faced coming from a family who struggled with addiction. Since her conviction, Coleman had completed graduate school and moved away from Racine.
“It has been 25 years since my first conviction and 23 years since the second,” Coleman says in the letter. “I hope you understand that everything in my past was done for a reason and my options were limited. My past is history and my future is a mystery.”
Michael R. Anderson, 39, is another person from Racine whose previous drug charge has altered his future. In 2001, Anderson was sentenced to three years’ probation after he was convicted of a felony charge of intent to deliver marijuana.
The charge stems from a 2001 incident in which Anderson sold marijuana to an undercover Racine County Drug Unit agent three times.
Anderson wrote in his pardon paperwork that the felony conviction makes it “nearly impossible to find new employment opportunities.”
Since his felony conviction, Anderson graduated college with two degrees in 2009. He said that his felony conviction has barred him from moving ahead with his career. “Many employers have told me that if I was given a pardon, they would hire me,” Anderson wrote. “I feel like I have paid my debt to society.”
Burglary charge
Bradley Gibney, 26, from Waukesha, was convicted of felony burglary of a building or dwelling as a party to a crime.
According to the criminal complaint, Gibney’s conviction was from a 2010 burglary of Dover Food Mart, 2010 Raynor Ave. Gibney was given two years’ probation for the felony case.
“I do not have a legitimate reason reason this crime was committed, there is simply no reason or excuse to act the way I did. A mistake was made on my part and I feel terrible about it more often than I would like to admit,” Gibney wrote. He was 17 at the time of the crime.
Gibney’s reasons for wanting a pardon include wanting to clear his name, move ahead in his career, travel and be able to hunt with his family, something he cannot do because felons are not allowed to be in possession of a firearm.
Since his conviction, Gibney received his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and communications technology. “I have successfully steered myself away from any and all deviants in my life and with that, created a new one that I am very pleased with and one day will be proud of,” Gibney wrote.
Jamie Tegel, 43, was sentenced to eight months’ probation for a felony count of theft of movable property in 2014 in Kenosha County. “The theft felony was wrong, yes, but done solely to protect myself and my daughter,” Tegel wrote.
Tegel said she wants the felony conviction pardoned so she can pursue college and a felony makes that difficult.
Seeking his freedom
Paul Joseph Dehne, 37, who was born in Racine and convicted of first-degree reckless homicide in Milwaukee County in 2010, is also one of hundreds in the state asking for a pardon.
Dehne is charged with the hanging death of Christopher Angus in 2008. Angus was found dead hanging from a beam inside Concentrix in Milwaukee. Dehne reportedly confessed to the crime and told police that he pushed Angus in a “fit of anger” while Angus was wearing a makeshift harness. The harness slipped and strangled Angus to death.
Dehne was convicted of first-degree reckless homicide and sentenced to 20 years in prison, 10 years’ probation in 2010. He is currently serving time at Kettle Moraine Correctional Institution in Plymouth.
“I would like my freedom returned to me so that I may live a peaceful life as a productive member of society,” Dehne said in his pardon paperwork.
He is likely ineligible at this time for a pardon because the governor has said he is only considering applicants who have completed their sentences at least five years ago.
Pardon board reinstituted
In June, Evers reconstituted the state’s pardon board and appointed eight people to the board. The pardon board was inactive during Scott Walker’s eight years as governor.
“I believe in forgiveness and the power of redemption,” Evers said in a June statement. “People who have taken responsibility for their mistakes and who have worked to improve their lives and communities deserve a second chance.”
The Wisconsin Constitution grants the governor the power to pardon individuals convicted of a crime, which governors from both parties have traditionally used. Walker declined to do so.
Under Evers’ executive order, those convicted of a felony may apply for a pardon if they finished their sentence at least five years ago and haven’t committed new crimes. Those required to register on the sex offender registry are ineligible for a pardon.
A pardon does not erase or seal the conviction but restores some rights lost, including the right to hold public office and carry some professional licenses, according to the governor’s office.
