A second chance: Six with Racine and Kenosha ties seeking pardons

In pardon paperwork, Fye said said she should not have sworn at the resident or picked him up when he was agitated. “I made terribly poor decisions that night. I acted against every piece of training I had ever received. There is no excuse or justification for my behavior that evening,” she wrote.

Since she was sentenced, Fye has received her associate’s degree in health information technology, but says she has been rejected from jobs in the industry due to her conviction. “I feel I have done everything in my power to learn, change and move since my conviction,” she wrote. “The last piece for me is this pardon which will allow me to pursue my Health Information Technology career.”

Drug convictions

Deniesha Coleman, 43, was born in Racine. In 1995, Coleman was convicted of felony delivery of cocaine in Racine County. She also was convicted of possession of marijuana in 1997. For the cocaine charge, Coleman was sentenced to two years in prison on the cocaine charge.

Coleman originally applied for clemency in 2008.

In Coleman’s pardon paperwork, she shares the issues she faced coming from a family who struggled with addiction. Since her conviction, Coleman had completed graduate school and moved away from Racine.