RACINE — A Racine man has been charged for his alleged role in a shooting on Easter Day.

Delvin S. Hoard, 45, faces charges including first-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon, both felony counts.

According to the criminal complaint, Racine police officers responded to shots fired calls in the 700 block of 12th Street before 8 p.m. on April 9.

Officers reportedly found two 9mm casings near a home and five 9mm casings near the roadway.

Additionally, the complaint said a black Chrysler 200 was hit by gunfire while parked on the side of the road. The vehicle’s owner reportedly told officers she was inside her home when the shots were fired.

The complaint described video obtained from the area of when the shooting happened.

It reportedly showed a number of children and adults in the area when the shooting happened.

According to the complaint, police were able to identify Hoard as a man seen pacing in the area of the 700 block of 12th Street in the video. The complaint then describes a series of events, including two vehicles pulling up and the man reportedly identified as Hoard engaging in conversation with the vehicle’s drivers. Then, Hoard is allegedly seen firing a round into the air, and people can be seen running into their homes.

The complaint said multiple shots could be heard on the video and that it appeared Hoard was attempting to fire at a different vehicle when the Chrysler was hit.

When interviewed by an investigator, Hoard reportedly admitted to being at the scene of the shooting but denied firing any shots. Police said that upon searching his residence, no gun was found but an extended magazine for a 9mm was.

Hoard was given a $50,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on May 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.

Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, May 11, 2023 Today's mugshots: May 11 These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted. Billy W. Martz Billy W. Martz, 2000 block of DeKoven Avenue, Racine, attempting to flee or elude an officer, operate motor vehicle while revoked, failure to install ignition interlock device, misdemeanor bail jumping. Cincere C. Smith Cincere C. Smith, 800 block of Forest Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon), felony bail jumping, obstructing an officer, possession of THC. George Edward Malone III George Edward Malone III, 100 block of Ohio Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), pointing a firearm at another (domestic abuse assessments), possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping, second degree sexual assault (domestic abuse assessments), strangulation and suffocation (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), felony theft from a person or corpse (domestic abuse assessments). Anthony R. Wheeler Anthony R. Wheeler, 6400 block of 30th Avenue, Kenosha, possession with intent to deliver cocaine (greater than 40 grams), possession of a firearm by outstate felon, carrying a concealed weapon. Xavier U. Grandberry Xavier U. Grandberry, 1400 block of Oakes Road, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), attempting to flee or elude an officer, second degree recklessly endangering safety, obstructing an officer, and criminal trespass. Delvin S. Hoard Delvin S. Hoard, 2800 block of Wright Avenue, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, first degree recklessly endangering safety (use of a dangerous weapon), criminal damage to property.