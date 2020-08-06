You have permission to edit this article.
A Racine man and woman allegedly assaulted man, smashed windshield with golf club
RACINE — A Racine man and woman allegedly assaulted a victim and smashed the person’s windshield with a golf club after the victim reportedly refused to buy a stereo from them.

Crescencio R. Sanchez, 42, of the 600 block of Wolff Street and Stacy L. Mendez, 36, of the 3000 block of Hickory Grove, were charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At approximately 12:22 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a fight in the 1900 block of Rapids Drive.

Upon arrival, an officer identified Mendez standing at the rear of a red Chevy Impala and a golf club leaning between her and the vehicle. The officer noticed two men walking eastbound on Rapids Drive yelling at each other. One of the males was Sanchez and the other was the victim.

Crescencio Sanchez

Sanchez

The officer spoke to the victim who said Sanchez and Mendez approached him at his auto body shop about selling him a used car stereo. The victim advised that he was not interested and that he had to leave to work on a vehicle. The victim then drove to work on the vehicle for a customer and Sanchez and Mendez followed him.

Stacy Mendez

Mendez

After he finished work, he attempted to drive away, but Sanchez approached his vehicle and began pulling on the driver-side door and kicking it multiple times, causing damage. He then pulled the victim out of the vehicle and began trying to fight him. During this time, Mendez was striking the rear windshield with a golf club, causing damage. The victim noted that his car stereo was damaged as well.

A status conference for both Sanchez and Mendez is set for Nov. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.

