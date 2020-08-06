A Racine man and woman allegedly assaulted man, smashed windshield with golf club

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — A Racine man and woman allegedly assaulted a victim and smashed the person’s windshield with a golf club after the victim reportedly refused to buy a stereo from them.

Crescencio R. Sanchez, 42, of the 600 block of Wolff Street and Stacy L. Mendez, 36, of the 3000 block of Hickory Grove, were charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At approximately 12:22 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a fight in the 1900 block of Rapids Drive.

Upon arrival, an officer identified Mendez standing at the rear of a red Chevy Impala and a golf club leaning between her and the vehicle. The officer noticed two men walking eastbound on Rapids Drive yelling at each other. One of the males was Sanchez and the other was the victim.

The officer spoke to the victim who said Sanchez and Mendez approached him at his auto body shop about selling him a used car stereo. The victim advised that he was not interested and that he had to leave to work on a vehicle. The victim then drove to work on the vehicle for a customer and Sanchez and Mendez followed him.