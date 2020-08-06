A Racine man and woman allegedly assaulted man, smashed windshield with golf club

RACINE — A Racine man and woman allegedly assaulted a victim and smashed the person’s windshield with a golf club after the victim reportedly refused to buy a stereo from them.
Crescencio R. Sanchez, 42, of the 600 block of Wolff Street and Stacy L. Mendez, 36, of the 3000 block of Hickory Grove, were charged with misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At approximately 12:22 a.m. on Wednesday, officers were dispatched to a fight in the 1900 block of Rapids Drive.
Upon arrival, an officer identified Mendez standing at the rear of a red Chevy Impala and a golf club leaning between her and the vehicle. The officer noticed two men walking eastbound on Rapids Drive yelling at each other. One of the males was Sanchez and the other was the victim.
The officer spoke to the victim who said Sanchez and Mendez approached him at his auto body shop about selling him a used car stereo. The victim advised that he was not interested and that he had to leave to work on a vehicle. The victim then drove to work on the vehicle for a customer and Sanchez and Mendez followed him.
After he finished work, he attempted to drive away, but Sanchez approached his vehicle and began pulling on the driver-side door and kicking it multiple times, causing damage. He then pulled the victim out of the vehicle and began trying to fight him. During this time, Mendez was striking the rear windshield with a golf club, causing damage. The victim noted that his car stereo was damaged as well.
A status conference for both Sanchez and Mendez is set for Nov. 10 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records indicate.
Today mugshots: Aug. 5
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Michelle C Stevens
Michelle C Stevens, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony personal ID theft (financial gain), felony theft (false representation between $5,000-$10,000), felony theft (false representation between $2,500-$5,000).
Devontre T Davis
Devontre T Davis, 900 block of Lombard Avenue, Racine, possession with intent to deliver/distribute/manufacture THC (between 200-1,000 grams).
Vonieshia A McDade
Vonieshia (aka Marquita Shavell Pinnick) A McDade, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, escape.
Santiana A Ramirez
Santiana A Ramirez, 4200 block of Durand Avenue, Racine, second degree recklessly endangering safety, attempting to flee or elude an officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to install ignition interlock device, operate motor vehicle while revoked, possession with intent to deliver other schedule I controlled substances (between 10-50 grams).
Jerimiah Demerrius Williams
Jerimiah Demerrius Williams, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, felony bail jumping, operating without a license (2nd offense within 3 years).
Cody M Hall
Cody M Hall, 1600 block of Edgewood Avenue, Racine, receiving stolen property (less than $2,500).
Allen Hendricks
Allen Hendricks, 6400 block of Durand Avenue, Mount Pleasant, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to 500 grams).
Kimberly A Macemon
Kimberly A Macemon, 8800 block of Buckingham Drive, Sturtevant, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Pablo A Medrano
Pablo (aka Jose Nino) A Medrano, 2600 block of 63rd Street, Kenosha, misdemeanor retail theft (intentionally take less than or equal to $500).
Stacy L Mendez
Stacy (aka Stacy Nettleton) L Mendez, 3000 block of Hickory Grove Avenue, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Crescencio R Sanchez
Crescencio R Sanchez, 600 block of Wolff Street, Racine, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.