RACINE — A man charged with 28 felonies for filming himself performing a sex act on a woman while she was unconscious was convicted of all counts in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday.

Shane Stanger, 48, was convicted of six counts of second degree sexual assault/unconscious person with domestic abuse assessments, seven counts of capturing an image of nudity without consent, five counts of capturing an intimate representation without consent, five counts of invasion of privacy, stalking and intimidating a victim.

Stanger was also convicted of three counts of misdemeanor invasion of privacy.

The jury deliberated for more than four hours before bringing back the guilty verdict.

A sentencing hearing was scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on July 14.

Case history

The investigation began on Feb. 28, 2021, when a woman in Rochester reported to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office she had discovered a video on Stanger’s computer that showed him engaging in sexual contact with her while she was unconscious.

The woman was a former partner of Stanger’s, but the two were just friends at the time the video was found.

The woman told investigators she was not aware nor awake during the alleged assault and would not have consented to either that particular sexual act or the filming of it.

Jennifer Tanck-Adams, assistant district attorney, told the jury a person has to be awake to consent.

The video of the alleged sexual assault was played for the jury.

Tanck-Adams encouraged the jury to observe the woman in the video never reacts, never moves and there is no interaction between the two.

That is because the accuser is either deeply asleep or passed out, according to Tanck-Adams.

In fact, the accuser appears to be snoring, Tanck-Adams told the jury.

Stanger was also charged with stalking and intimidating a victim in connection to three letters he sent from jail to the woman.

In one of the letters he encouraged her to recant her testimony, telling her his life depended on it.

Stanger did not testify at the trial. He was interviewed by the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, and portions of that video were played for the jury.

In the video, Stanger told investigators he and the woman had sex and sometimes filmed their acts.

However, he also appeared to acknowledge there was one video the accuser did not know about.

During closing statements, Clare Kathleen Schum, who represented Stanger, raised the possibility that the woman had simply forgotten about the video over time.

She challenged the state’s assertion that the woman is not reacting in the video and said there appears to be moaning.

Schum also noted that Stanger continued to stay at the accuser’s house after the discovery of the video, illustrating that she was not afraid of him.

The woman told the jury she did not contact the police right away after finding the video because she wanted to get more evidence.

