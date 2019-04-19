MILWAUKEE — An inmate in a minimum security correctional facility in Milwaukee has escaped, and the Wisconsin Department of Corrections is seeking the public's help to find him.
Trezelle J. Bishop, 27, reportedly escaped the Felmers O. Chaney Correctional Center in Milwaukee. He is described as a 5-feet-8-inches tall black male who weighs approximately 150 pounds, has brown eyes and black hair.
DOVER — An inmate who reportedly walked away from a work release site in Kenosha County was taken into custody, authorities reported this weekend.
The Milwaukee Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol and Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office have all received reports from the DOC regarding the reported escape.
Online court records show that Bishop was sentenced to serve four years in July 2018 after he pleaded guilty to felony misappropriation of identification information. Court records show that Bishop was considering appealing his conviction as recently as March 6.
In Racine County, Bishop was cited for speeding on the freeway in March 2018, according to court records.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.