A caregiver of a blind woman allegedly used her credit card for over $5,500 in food purchases

RACINE — A blind woman's caregiver allegedly used her credit card to buy more than $5,500 worth of food.

Valerie R. Peterson, 42, of the 4200 block of Mona Park Road, was charged with a felony count of unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents and a misdemeanor count of fraudulent use of a credit card.

According to a criminal complaint:

An investigator looked into a fraud complaint against Peterson from Jan. 3 through Aug. 24 from the Johnson Financial Group bank account of a legally blind woman.

Peterson is one of her caregivers and made unauthorized purchases totaling $1,550 at Starbucks and $4,043.24 through DoorDash. One of the Starbucks purchases was made at a Racine Store and the others were online orders. The DoorDash orders were from Dynasty Family Restaurant, WingStop, Taco Bell, Panera Bread and Marci's on Main, among others.

Peterson said she did use the woman's card and that it was a mistake. Peterson claimed she had no idea it was attached to her cellphone and thought it was her own credit card being used the whole time. She said the account must have been locked as the primary source of payment and she did not realize it. She said she used the card to get Starbucks for her and the woman, but the woman said she never got Starbucks.

Peterson was given a $350 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is on Oct. 20 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.