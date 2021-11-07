A caregiver allegedly stole hundreds of dollars from former patient

RACINE — A caregiver allegedly stole hundreds of dollars from a former patient.

Lindsay J. Druschke, 38, of the 2300 block of Hamilton Avenue, was charged with three felony counts of forgery, two felony counts of theft using false representation, a felony count of fraud against a financial institution between $500-$10,000 and a misdemeanor count of theft.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, Nov. 1, an investigator received an email from the operations manager for Behavior Health Services of Racine County about information regarding an ex-employee, Druschke, visiting a former patient. She said the new caregiver was at the patient's apartment for a scheduled appointment and learned that their bank bank account was overdrawn.

The next day, she told the investigator that the patient's account was overdrawn by $321 and said that they don't pay any bills or do any shopping without their caregiver present. She contacted Educator's Credit Union and learned a check was written for $400. The patient told the caregiver that Druschke came to her apartment recently and sold some clothing to her. She then asked for her bank card, but didn't give it to her. She didn't realize her checkbook was gone.