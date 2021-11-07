 Skip to main content
A caregiver allegedly stole hundreds of dollars from former patient
RACINE — A caregiver allegedly stole hundreds of dollars from a former patient.

Lindsay J. Druschke, 38, of the 2300 block of Hamilton Avenue, was charged with three felony counts of forgery, two felony counts of theft using false representation, a felony count of fraud against a financial institution between $500-$10,000 and a misdemeanor count of theft.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, Nov. 1, an investigator received an email from the operations manager for Behavior Health Services of Racine County about information regarding an ex-employee, Druschke, visiting a former patient. She said the new caregiver was at the patient's apartment for a scheduled appointment and learned that their bank bank account was overdrawn.

The next day, she told the investigator that the patient's account was overdrawn by $321 and said that they don't pay any bills or do any shopping without their caregiver present. She contacted Educator's Credit Union and learned a check was written for $400. The patient told the caregiver that Druschke came to her apartment recently and sold some clothing to her. She then asked for her bank card, but didn't give it to her. She didn't realize her checkbook was gone.

On Wednesday, Nov. 3, the investigator received two checks written on the patient's account, the first dated back to Oct. 19 for $400 with the check and endorsement having the same handwriting, and the other dated back on Oct. 26 for $400 but with different signature from the earlier one. There was a third check dated on Wednesday for $400 with a different signature from the previous two.

The investigator executed a search warrant on Druschke's home and found the checkbook. When asked why the police were at her house and if it was because of the checks, she nodded her head yes and said her new case manager probably told her that "I can't be doing that."

Druschke was given a $5,000 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for Nov. 17 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

