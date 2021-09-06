A bad night in Racine: One dead in car crash, four shot in two incidents

RACINE — Four people were shot in two incidents between Sunday night and sunrise Monday, the Racine police and fire departments have confirmed.

There also was a fatal car crash on Main Street on Sunday night. There is no indication the fatal crash was connected to the gunfire incidents.

Fatal crash

One person died in a two-car crash Sunday night at the intersection of Kewaunee and North Main streets on the north side of Racine.

First responders were called to the scene at 7:59 p.m. Sunday.

After 9 p.m., Main Street remained closed in the two-block stretch from Barker Street to St. Patrick Street, but it was reopened overnight.

First shooting

A shooting was reported Sunday night between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Park Avenue near 11th Street.

The Racine Fire Department confirmed that it responded to a shooting there but did not have any more information to release.