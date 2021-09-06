 Skip to main content
A bad night in Racine: One dead in car crash, four shot in two incidents
A bad night in Racine: One dead in car crash, four shot in two incidents

From scene of triple shooting on Racine Street, as of Monday morning

Numerous evidence markers are visible on Racine Street on Monday morning as officers from the Racine Police Department investigate a shooting, reported just after midnight, that left three hospitalized.

 ADAM ROGAN,

RACINE — Four people were shot in two incidents between Sunday night and sunrise Monday, the Racine police and fire departments have confirmed.

There also was a fatal car crash on Main Street on Sunday night. There is no indication the fatal crash was connected to the gunfire incidents.

Fatal crash

Submitted

One person died in a two-car crash Sunday night at the intersection of Kewaunee and North Main streets on the north side of Racine.

First responders were called to the scene at 7:59 p.m. Sunday.

After 9 p.m., Main Street remained closed in the two-block stretch from Barker Street to St. Patrick Street, but it was reopened overnight.

Video courtesy of Nathan Lalor; video contains graphic language

First shooting

A shooting was reported Sunday night between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. on Park Avenue near 11th Street.

The Racine Fire Department confirmed that it responded to a shooting there but did not have any more information to release.

A witness — Nathan Lalor of Racine, who was driving past when he saw the commotion and stopped to see what was happening — said he heard from others on the scene that they had heard gunshots. A video Lalor took at the scene showed one person on a stretcher being taken away in an ambulance with more than a dozen first responders on scene.

From scene of triple shooting on Racine Street, as of Monday morning

Numerous evidence markers are visible on Racine Street on Monday morning as officers from the Racine Police Department investigate a shooting, reported just after midnight, that left three hospitalized.

Three shot on Racine Street

From scene of triple shooting on Racine Street, as of Monday morning

Two Racine Police officers walk in the neighborhood of the 1200 block of Racine Street on Monday morning after a gunfire incident that left three hospitalized.

Three people were shot in the 1200 block of Racine Street, immediately east of Washington Avenue, not long after midnight Monday.

All three were hospitalized. Their statuses are not known to the public at this time.

From scene of triple shooting on Racine Street, as of Monday morning

Evidence markers are visible on Racine Street as officers from the Racine Police Department investigate a shooting, reported just after midnight, that left three hospitalized.

As of 10 a.m. Monday, the scene remained active. There were multiple police cars, including a Major Crimes Unit vehicle, on the scene. Police officers were walking the neighborhood, several evidence markers in the street, and officers were seen going in and out of an occupied home. Crime scene tape blocked off the entirety of the 1200 block, and also the alley behind the home.

A Monday morning news release described the area as "an active crime scene" and asked people to avoid the area. By 12:45 p.m., the scene had been cleared.

