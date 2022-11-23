80-year-old man charged with 6th OWI after crashing into a car

RACINE — An 80-year-old man has been charged with his sixth OWI after allegedly causing a crash.

Romer L. Mullen, of the 5000 block of Taylor Avenue, Racine, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence as a sixth offense.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Saturday, officers were sent to the 1800 block of 16th Street for an accident.

An officer spoke to a man who said he was involved in the accident and the other driver seemed to be drunk. He said the other driver had slurred speech and was staggering.

Officers spoke to the other driver, Mullen, and noticed he was slurring his words and mumbling. He had glassy eyes and the odor of alcohol coming from his breath. He said he did not realize he had been in an accident even though there was damage to his vehicle. He was taken into custody for an OWI, his 6th, and admitted to drinking 3-4 shots of Tito's vodka.

Mullen was given a $3,000 signature bond and a $400 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Dec. 7 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.