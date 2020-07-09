7th Circuit upholds conviction of man who dressed as DEA agent to stalk woman

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RACINE — The conviction of a Racine man who posed as a federal Drug Enforcement Administration agent to approach a woman he knew in high school was upheld by a federal appellate court last week despite the man's argument that he had not intended to deceive the woman but was instead, "a hopeless romantic."

On Jan. 25, 2018, Jeremy C. Wade, posed as a DEA officer approached the home of a woman he knew in high school. He told the woman he was looking for "Zach Lite" and when she said she did not know that person, he showed her a photograph of a person he claimed was Lite. She said she did not recognize the person. Wade then asked her if she remembered him, Wade, and she said that she did.

A few days later, he returned to her home and left a business card that appeared to be the card of a DEA agent with two phone numbers and an email address that he created to look like an official DEA address. On the back, he wrote, "I realized when I was here last week I didn't leave you any way to get a hold of me. So if something comes to mind about the guy I was looking for or more importantly you think, 'hey, its time I let this guy take me out,' all my info is on the front. Text any time!!"