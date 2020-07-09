You are the owner of this article.
7th Circuit upholds conviction of man who dressed as DEA agent to stalk woman

RACINE — The conviction of a Racine man who posed as a federal Drug Enforcement Administration agent to approach a woman he knew in high school was upheld by a federal appellate court last week despite the man's argument that he had not intended to deceive the woman but was instead, "a hopeless romantic."

On Jan. 25, 2018, Jeremy C. Wade, posed as a DEA officer approached the home of a woman he knew in high school. He told the woman he was looking for "Zach Lite" and when she said she did not know that person, he showed her a photograph of a person he claimed was Lite. She said she did not recognize the person. Wade then asked her if she remembered him, Wade, and she said that she did.

A few days later, he returned to her home and left a business card that appeared to be the card of a DEA agent with two phone numbers and an email address that he created to look like an official DEA address. On the back, he wrote, "I realized when I was here last week I didn't leave you any way to get a hold of me. So if something comes to mind about the guy I was looking for or more importantly you think, 'hey, its time I let this guy take me out,' all my info is on the front. Text any time!!"

She reported Wade to the authorities. Wade was indicted and convicted on two counts of impersonating a U.S. employee and sentenced to 45 days in jail, out of the maximum three-year penalty.

Wade filed an appeal with the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals which on July 3, issued a decision affirming the Wisconsin Eastern District Court's decisions.

Grounds for appeal

Wade's basis for appeal was in the government's framing of the charges he faced and the instructions given to the jurors who found him guilty.

Before the trial began, the government filed a motion that barred Wade's defense that his romantic intentions negated the charge that he defrauded the woman. The judge in the initial case had also ruled against Wade's proposed jury instructions that would have required the jury to convict if they believed that Wade had, “by artiﬁce or deceit, sought to cause the deceived person to follow some course he or she would not have pursued but for the deceitful conduct.” Instead, the jury was instruction to find that Wade, without a reasonable doubt, had:

  • The defendant falsely assumed or pretended to be an oﬃcer or employee of the Drug Enforcement Administration, and
  • As such oﬃcer or employee, the defendant committed some overt act involving an assertion of claimed authority derived from the oﬃce the defendant pretended to hold.

In his decision, 7th Circuit Court Judge Daniel Manion stated that similar to how possession of a firearm by a felon is not based on their motivation for having a weapon, Wade's romantic intentions did not negate the fact that he impersonated a DEA officer. Furthermore, Manion stated that because Wade was dressed as a DEA officer, that caused the woman to react to him differently than she would have otherwise. 

"In fact, even under Wade’s “hopeless romantic” theory of the case, he sought to cause (the woman) (a single woman living alone) to open the door of her home to him (an armed man whom she did not know well), to engage and continue in conversation with him, to answer questions about a make-believe criminal suspect, to text or call him either with information related to the investigation or for romantic purposes, and, ultimately, to go out with him," the decision read. "Most, if not all, of these are things (she) would have been unlikely to do absent Wade’s pretense."

"Wade argues he is a 'hopeless romantic,' not a criminal," the decision stated. "Those roles need not be mutually exclusive, however."

