74-year-old woman allegedly ran over someone's foot, spat at a U.S. Bank employee

RACINE — A 74-year-old woman allegedly ran over someone's foot with her car and spat at a U.S. Bank employee.

Mary A. Thornton, of the 5800 block of Lincoln Village Drive, Mount Pleasant, was charged with a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Monday, an officer was sent to the U.S. Bank at 4701 Washington Ave. for a fight.

The officer spoke to a woman who said her foot was run over by Thornton. A witness said bank staff were trying to stop Thornton from leaving and that she ended up running over the woman's foot. A fight began, with the two women ending up on the ground before the fight concluded.

A bank employee told the officer that she was spit on by Thornton. She was informing Thornton that she was no longer welcome at the bank, and she responded by spitting at her.

Thornton was given a $200 signature bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Tuesday. A status conference is on Sept. 19 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.