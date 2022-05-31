72-year-old man shot early Tuesday morning on Villa Street, Racine Police report

RACINE — One man was shot in the groin at around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 700 block of Villa Street, the Racine Police Department reported.

Officers found the man, 72, at a home that he had crawled to after being shot before being taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital in a rescue squad, according to RPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Kristi Wilcox; at the hospital, it was found that the man's femoral artery had been struck, and so he was taken to a Milwaukee area hospital via Flight for Life.

The RPD reported that officers found nine shell casings in the area of Ninth Street and Villa Street.

The man reported he had been speaking to a friend on the phone, heard gunshots and then felt pain, realizing he had been shot.

Hours prior

Late in the night of Memorial Day, at 11:43 p.m., the Racine Police Department said that officers were called to the intersection of Eight Street and Park Avenue — one block north and one block east of where the 72-year-old would later be shot — for a shots fired report.

There, officers reported finding three spent casings, a projectile fragment and a vehicle that had been shot, although no one was reported as injured and there was no other property damage.

