72-year-old man shot early Tuesday morning on Villa Street, Racine Police report

RACINE — One man was shot in the groin at around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning on the 700 block of Villa Street, the Racine Police Department reported.
Officers found the man, 72, at a home that he had crawled to after being shot before being taken to Ascension All Saints Hospital in a rescue squad, according to RPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Kristi Wilcox; at the hospital, it was found that the man's femoral artery had been struck, and so he was taken to a Milwaukee area hospital via Flight for Life.
The RPD reported that officers found nine shell casings in the area of Ninth Street and Villa Street.
The man reported he had been speaking to a friend on the phone, heard gunshots and then felt pain, realizing he had been shot.
Hours prior
Late in the night of Memorial Day, at 11:43 p.m., the Racine Police Department said that officers were called to the intersection of Eight Street and Park Avenue — one block north and one block east of where the 72-year-old would later be shot — for a shots fired report.
The investigation into the fatal shooting of a suspect who was reported as fleeing from police is continuing, with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation taking lead in the investigation.
Dashari Watson, 21, was sentenced to 13 years in prison. He said that he too was the victim of gun violence, having nearly been paralyzed when he was shot at age 17. As a result, he began carrying a gun, aiming to protect himself.