68-year-old arrested in Thursday Racine Street homicide
RACINE — City police have arrested a suspect in the Thursday morning homicide that took place in the 1100 block of Racine Street.

Maurice McCray, 68, has been arrested on suspicion of first-degree reckless homicide and is being held in Racine County Jail.

At 5:18 a.m. Thursday, the Racine Police Department responded to the 1600 block of Flett Avenue for a report of a shooting victim. 

Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim who was then transported by paramedics to Ascension All Saints Hospital, where he died.

Through the investigation, police determined the incident took place in the 1100 block of Racine Street and McCray was developed as a suspect.  

A search warrant was executed at a residence in that block and McCray was taken into custody. The victim’s identity is being withheld at this time.   

Racine Police investigators are interested in any additional information that anyone may have about this crime.  Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at 262-635-7756. 

Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 262-636-9330,  or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.   

