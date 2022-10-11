64-year-old woman flown by Flight for Life, hospitalized after being hit by car Sunday evening in Racine

RACINE — A 64-year-old woman was flighted by Flight for Life and hospitalized after an 85-year-old man "inadvertently operated his vehicle forward in the driveway when he thought he was operating in reverse," the Racine Police Department reported.
The car vs. pedestrian crash was reported at 6:55 p.m. Sunday on the 800 block of Kentucky Street. The woman had been pinned between a parked vehicle and the man's vehicle, police said.
"There were no known mitigating factors in play," RPD Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said in an email.
In photos: Plane crash near Interstate 94 in Racine County on Jan. 18, 2022
A woman, charged with a felony for allegedly allowing her disabled adult son to die on the floor after a fall, was found incompetent for a second time and proceedings in the case were suspended during a competency hearing held Monday in Racine County Circuit Court.
Donte T. Jackson, 32, from Fresno, California, was charged with 10 felony counts of bail jumping and felony counts of possession with intent to deliver between 15-40 grams of cocaine, possession of a firearm by an adjudicated delinquent and maintaining a drug trafficking place.