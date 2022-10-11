64-year-old woman flown by Flight for Life, hospitalized after being hit by car Sunday evening in Racine

RACINE — A 64-year-old woman was flighted by Flight for Life and hospitalized after an 85-year-old man "inadvertently operated his vehicle forward in the driveway when he thought he was operating in reverse," the Racine Police Department reported.

The car vs. pedestrian crash was reported at 6:55 p.m. Sunday on the 800 block of Kentucky Street. The woman had been pinned between a parked vehicle and the man's vehicle, police said.

"There were no known mitigating factors in play," RPD Sgt. Kristi Wilcox said in an email.