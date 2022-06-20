63-year-old man allegedly punched a kid who was riding a bike, yelled "I'm going to sue everybody"

RACINE — A 63-year-old man allegedly punched a kid who was riding a bike and yelled "I'm going to sue everybody" while standing in the street.

Darrell K. Oates, 63, of the 1100 block of Martin Luther King Drive, was charged with a felony count of physical abuse of a child intentionally causing bodily harm and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

At 4:42 p.m. on Sunday, an officer was sent to the 1000 block of Martin Luther King Drive for a man, later identified as Oates, who was trying to hit people and threw a glass plate.

Upon arrival, an officer saw Oates on the porch of his residence. He was in his boxers and had his pants on the porch. He was arguing with a woman and was standing in the street yelling "I'm going to sue everybody."

The officer then spoke to a minor who said he was riding on his bike past a neighbor's house when Oates came off the porch and punched him. He did not provoke the attack and did not know why Oates hit him. When people confronted Oates, he threatened one woman saying he was going to tackle her. Oates also threw a glass plate at a woman,

Oates was arrested and said "But I did have a little hit of crack ... I should have made it a big one."

Oates was given a $500 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on July 6 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.

