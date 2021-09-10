61-year-old Racine man allegedly was drunkenly stumbling at Speedway, tried to drive away, was charged with 5th OWI

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly was drunkenly stumbling at a Speedway gas station and was charged with his fifth OWI after police said he tried to drive away.
Edward G. Canady, 61, of the 2000 block of 16th Street, was charged with a felony count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a fifth offense), three misdemeanor counts of bail jumping, misdemeanor counts of operating motor vehicle while revoked and disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
At 1:34 a.m. Wednesday, an officer was sent to Speedway, 2110 S. Green Bay Road, for an intoxicated man who appeared he could hardly walk.
Upon arrival, the officer saw a car parked at the gas pump belonging to the intoxicated man. The officer activated his emergency lights and pulled behind the car, but it began to drive away. The officer yelled for the driver to stop and he eventually did. The driver was identified as Canady and he had glassy eyes, slurred speech, poor coordination and was unsteady on his feet. There was an open can of Miller Lite in the center console.
After failing the standardized field sobriety tests, Canady was arrested and transported to the hospital for a blood draw. While in the ER, he grew loud and aggressive, shouting loud enough to disturb the entire ER department.
Canady was given a $3,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is set for Sept 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, 717 Wisconsin Ave., online court records show.
