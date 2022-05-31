60-year-old accused of stabbing another man at Racine homeless shelter

RACINE — A Racine man has been accused of stabbing a man during an argument.

Eugene Drake Mcalister, 60, was charged with two felony counts of first-degree reckless injury and substantial battery, in addition to a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, an officer was sent to the HALO homeless shelter at 2000 De Koven Ave. for a stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers were directed to a man identified as Mcalister and a HALO staff member who said that Mcalister had stabbed another man. Multiple witnesses said the man Mcalister stabbed was not armed and had not threatened or done anything to Mcalister. The weapon was a 3-inch spring assisted blade.

Mcalister said that the man made threatening statements to him and, when the man began moving toward him, he stabbed him. He admitted that the man never had a weapon nor threatened to use a weapon.

Officers responded to the hospital emergency room to speak to the man who had been stabbed, who said that Mcalister had been making a woman uncomfortable and he told him to leave her alone. During the argument, Mcalister pulled out a knife and held it to the man's back. When he tried to walk away, Mcalister stabbed him.

He had multiple lacerations that would require stitches and staples. He also needed a chest tube due to air and blood in his chest.

Mcalister has an adjourned initial court appearance via Zoom set for Friday.

