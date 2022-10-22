6 shot in Milwaukee, 100+ bullet casings found at scene

MILWAUKEE — More than 100 bullet casings were found at the scene of where six people were non-fatally shot early Saturday, the Milwaukee Police Department said.
WITI-TV (Fox 6) reported that “The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. The victims were ages 17, 21, 22, 23, 27, and 36. All six victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.”
The shooting was reported near the intersection of Fond Du Lac Avenue and Hoyt Place on the city’s north side.
Scenes from the tragedy in Waukesha
Toppled chairs line West Main Street in downtown Waukesha after an SUV drove into Christmas parade-goers, killing multiple people and injuring more than 20, including a dozen children.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
A police officer patrols West Main Street in downtown Waukesha after an SUV drove into Christmas parade-goers Sunday.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
A broken children’s stroller lies in West Main Street in downtown Waukesha after an SUV drove into Christmas parade-goers Sunday.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson tells members of the media that a "person of interest" was taken into custody after an SUV drove into people during a Christmas parade Sunday. He said it was unclear whether the act of violence was motivated by terrorism.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly and Police Chief Daniel Thompson address the media Sunday evening.
JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL
Toppled chairs line West Main Street in downtown Waukesha after an SUV drove into Christmas parade-goers Sunday.
JOHN HART. STATE JOURNAL
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wis., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
Mike De Sisti
Police investigate at the scene of a crash involving multiple people and injuries at a holiday parade in Waukesha, Wis., on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)
Mike De Sisti
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Police tape cordons off a street in Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting multiple people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Police canvass the streets in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after a vehicle plowed into a Christmas parade hitting more than 20 people Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
Jeffrey Phelps
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.