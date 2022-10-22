 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
6 shot in Milwaukee, 100+ bullet casings found at scene

MILWAUKEE — More than 100 bullet casings were found at the scene of where six people were non-fatally shot early Saturday, the Milwaukee Police Department said.

WITI-TV (Fox 6) reported that “The shooting happened around 1:20 a.m. The victims were ages 17, 21, 22, 23, 27, and 36. All six victims were taken to a hospital and are expected to survive.”

The shooting was reported near the intersection of Fond Du Lac Avenue and Hoyt Place on the city’s north side.

