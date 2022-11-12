59-year-old Racine man allegedly threatened to stab his roommate, shoot police officer

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly threatened to stab his roommate as well as threatened to shoot an officer.
Jimmie J. Sanders Jr., 59, of the 1800 block of Erie Street, was charged with a felony counts of threat to a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Wednesday, dispatch received a call that Sanders was threatening his roommate with a knife at the 1800 block of Erie Street.
Upon arrival, officers called Sanders out at gunpoint. It was learned that Sanders and his roommate had an argument during which Sanders grabbed a knife and said he would stab the roommate.
The roommate said Sanders has threatened his life before. He said Sanders also said he would blow his head off.
People are also reading…
A sergeant located a live .22 caliber round in the hallway just outside the door. The roommate said Sanders got them from the people who used to live in the residence next to them. 12 more live .22 rounds were found.
An officer gave commands for Sanders to leave the residence, but he refused and said officers would have to physically escort him down. He told an officer "I'm going to put a bullet in your (expletive) head if I see you again." Upon entering the squad car, Sanders said "I've got bullets for you (expletive)" and that he was going to blow up a homeless shelter.
He also stated he was going to send people to the chief of police's house, and "blow up" and "burn down" the City Hall.
Sanders was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Nov. 10, 2022
Today's mugshots: Nov. 10
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Jimmie J. Sanders Jr.
Jimmie J. Sanders Jr., 1800 block of Erie Street, Racine, threat to a law enforcement officer, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments, use of a dangerous weapon).
Chad J. Van Swol
Chad J. Van Swol, 29800 block of Meadow Drive, Burlington use of a computer to facilitate a child sex crime.
Ricky L. Brown
Ricky L. Brown, 6000 block of Joanne Drive, Mount Pleasant, child enticement, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (3rd offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), operate motor vehicle while revoked.
Davonte M. Carraway
Davonte M. Carraway, 1000 block of Villa Street, Racine, possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony bail jumping.
Christian K. Henly Jordan
Christian K. Henly Jordan, 1000 block of Mayfair Drive, Racine, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.