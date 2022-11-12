59-year-old Racine man allegedly threatened to stab his roommate, shoot police officer

RACINE — A Racine man allegedly threatened to stab his roommate as well as threatened to shoot an officer.

Jimmie J. Sanders Jr., 59, of the 1800 block of Erie Street, was charged with a felony counts of threat to a law enforcement officer and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Wednesday, dispatch received a call that Sanders was threatening his roommate with a knife at the 1800 block of Erie Street.

Upon arrival, officers called Sanders out at gunpoint. It was learned that Sanders and his roommate had an argument during which Sanders grabbed a knife and said he would stab the roommate.

The roommate said Sanders has threatened his life before. He said Sanders also said he would blow his head off.

A sergeant located a live .22 caliber round in the hallway just outside the door. The roommate said Sanders got them from the people who used to live in the residence next to them. 12 more live .22 rounds were found.

An officer gave commands for Sanders to leave the residence, but he refused and said officers would have to physically escort him down. He told an officer "I'm going to put a bullet in your (expletive) head if I see you again." Upon entering the squad car, Sanders said "I've got bullets for you (expletive)" and that he was going to blow up a homeless shelter.

He also stated he was going to send people to the chief of police's house, and "blow up" and "burn down" the City Hall.

Sanders was given a $25,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Thursday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 16 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.