59-year-old man killed in alleged hit-and-run Sunday in Uptown

RACINE — A 59-year-old man was killed in an alleged hit-and-run Sunday evening in Uptown.

During a historic rainstorm, the man had just gotten out of a friend's car at around 7 p.m. and was crossing Washington Avenue when the friend "heard a crash and then saw his friend in the roadway and a vehicle leaving the area," the Racine Police Department reported. The crash occurred near the intersection of Washington Avenue (Highway 20) and Phillips Avenue.

Police said the vehicle that hit the man was later found abandoned and the individual who was driving the car "has yet to be identified." The investigation remains ongoing.

The sun set in Racine Sunday at 7:08 p.m.

To provide information to investigators about the crash, call the RPD's traffic unit at 262-635-7816. To provide information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 262-636-9330 or use the Crime Stoppers app.