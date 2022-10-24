58-year-old Mount Pleasant man charged with 7th OWI, allegedly had marijuana on him

UNION GROVE — A Mount Pleasant man is facing his seventh OWI charge.
Jeffrey A. Stout, 58, of the 4800 block of Indian Hills Drive, was charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a seventh offense) and possession of marijuana as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to a criminal complaint:
On Friday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle towing a heavy piece of machinery in the area of Vine Street and 13th Avenue.
Upon making contact with the driver, the deputy could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. When asked if he had been smoking, Stout said he had smoked marijuana around an hour ago. When asked if he had any marijuana in the vehicle, he handed the deputy a smoking pipe and a baggie with 2.3 grams of marijuana. He also said he had drank out of a bottle of vodka in his vehicle earlier.
He was asked to perform the field sobriety tests, failed them, and then was placed under arrest.
Stout was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.
Mugshots: Racine County criminal complaints, Oct. 24, 2022
Today's mugshots: Oct. 24
These are images of people charged with a crime in Racine County. Booking photos are provided by Racine County law enforcement officials. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted.
Bruce E. Rogers Jr.
Bruce E. Rogers Jr., 1500 block of Blaine Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling, felony intimidation of a victim, possession of a firearm by a felon, misdemeanor battery, criminal damage to property.
Jason A. Sobbe
Jason A. Sobbe, Wind Lake, Wisconsin, disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Jeffrey A. Stout
Jeffrey A. Stout, 4800 block of Indian Hills Drive, Mount Pleasant, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (7th, 8th or 9th offense, general alcohol concentration enhancer), possession of THC, possession of drug paraphernalia.
Tobias C. Wright
Tobias C. Wright, 1800 block of Franklin Street, Racine, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (4th offense, general alcohol concentration), failure to install ignition interlock device.
Daniel B. Barajas
Daniel B. Barajas, 1400 block of Blake Avenue, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of THC, carrying a concealed knife.
Sean C. McCloskey
Sean C. McCloskey, 1200 block of Harmony Drive, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments), felony bail jumping.
Anthony R. Blashka
Anthony R. Blashka, 1200 block of Reeds Court, Racine, armed robbery, burglary (person lawfully present in the enclosure, use of a dangerous weapon).
Randy E. Clayton Jr.
Randy E. Clayton Jr., 1500 block of Melvin Avenue, Racine, burglary of a building or dwelling (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor theft (domestic abuse assessments, felony domestic abuse repeater), misdemeanor bail jumping (domestic abuse assessments).
Zemaj K. Crawford
Zemaj K. Crawford, Oak Lawn, Illinois, possession of THC, unauthorized use of an entity's identifying information or documents, felony personal ID theft (financial gain).
Kendell Arvern Days
Kendell Arvern Days, 1300 block of South Memorial Drive, Racine, possession with intent to deliver narcotics, possession of THC.
Adrina M. Dennis
Adrina M. Dennis, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, carrying a concealed weapon.
Gregory A. Hill
Gregory A. Hill, 2200 block of Lawn Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
Antoine C. Johnson
Antoine C. Johnson, 1800 block of Roe Avenue, Racine, misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct.
Darren L. Moody
Darren L. Moody, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, possession of a controlled substance.
Satuan S. Nash
Satuan S. Nash, 900 block of High Street, Racine, misdemeanor battery (domestic abuse assessments), criminal damage to property (domestic abuse assessments), disorderly conduct (domestic abuse assessments).
LaVelle S. Robinson
LaVelle (aka Kevin Shontae Pitt) S. Robinson, 500 block of Sixth Street, Racine, possession of drug paraphernalia.