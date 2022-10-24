58-year-old Mount Pleasant man charged with 7th OWI, allegedly had marijuana on him

UNION GROVE — A Mount Pleasant man is facing his seventh OWI charge.

Jeffrey A. Stout, 58, of the 4800 block of Indian Hills Drive, was charged with felony counts of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence (as a seventh offense) and possession of marijuana as well as a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a criminal complaint:

On Friday, a deputy with the Racine County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle towing a heavy piece of machinery in the area of Vine Street and 13th Avenue.

Upon making contact with the driver, the deputy could smell marijuana coming from the vehicle. When asked if he had been smoking, Stout said he had smoked marijuana around an hour ago. When asked if he had any marijuana in the vehicle, he handed the deputy a smoking pipe and a baggie with 2.3 grams of marijuana. He also said he had drank out of a bottle of vodka in his vehicle earlier.

He was asked to perform the field sobriety tests, failed them, and then was placed under arrest.

Stout was given a $5,000 cash bond in Racine County Circuit Court on Monday. A preliminary hearing is on Nov. 3 at the Racine County Law Enforcement Center, online court records show.